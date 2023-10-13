Kia EV3, EV4 Concepts Unveiled – Upcoming Electric SUV and Sedan

To achieve a high level of exclusivity, Kia is experimenting with some radical designs for its upcoming electric cars

When it comes to electrification, Kia is busy ensuring that buyers have a wide range of options to choose from. In addition to electric versions of existing ICE cars, Kia is developing a born-electric portfolio. It includes EV6, EV9 and upcoming EV5. And now, Kia has unveiled the EV3 and EV4 concepts.

Kia EV3 compact SUV features

Kia EV3 concept appears to have borrowed design cues from the EV9 and EV5. The compact electric SUV has a sharp profile, with angular lines all across. The boxy layout seen with compact SUVs has been retained. It creates an exciting contrast with the new design elements. Kia has stated that it aims to deliver an EV9-like experience with the compact SUV.

Some of the key highlights of EV3 compact electric SUV include a closed-off grille, prominent bumper section, sleek LED headlamps and DRLs and raked windscreen. Side profile looks a lot more robust with squared wheel arches and thick body cladding. The SUV has snazzy alloy wheels and compact rear view mirrors. The roof has a tapering profile. C-pillar has a horizontal glass section, which helps create a floating roof effect.

On the inside too, Kia has focused on angular lines. The aim is to create a clutter-free cockpit area. With no protruding control knobs and other paraphernalia, the SUV offers a heightened sense of roominess. Environment friendly materials have been used inside the cabin. There are mini-tables that can be paired with seats to create different layouts. Rear bench seat can be folded to accommodate a wide variety of large items.

Kia EV4 sedan features

In comparison to EV3, the design of EV4 sedan concept is even more radical. While it is technically a sedan, the overall look and feel hardly conforms to the design of current breed of sedans. It appears that Kia is looking to create its own interpretation of what sedans of the future should look like.

Kia EV4’s design is based on the ‘Power of Progress’ concept, which is part of the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Some of the key highlights include vertically positioned sleek LED headlamps, lighting elements on the lower grille area and tapering bonnet design. Side profile appears muscular and comes with futuristic looking alloy wheels. All pillars are blacked out and the roof has a tapering profile.

Insides are similar to that of EV3. There’s a large horizontally placed touchscreen and minimalist dashboard. There’s a fancy two-spoke steering wheel in oval shape. There are hardly any physical buttons. Much of the controls will be accessible via the touchscreen and, possibly, capacitive touch panels. Ambient lighting is linked to the mode selected.

Kia has not revealed the powertrain details of EV3 and EV4 concepts. Such information and other specs will be revealed gradually in the coming months.