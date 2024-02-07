Tata Curvv Testing Continues Post Debut – New Touchscreen Spied

Upcoming Tata Curvv will have ICE and electric powertrains and even CNG option can be introduced at a later date

With products like Nexon and Punch, Tata Motors has a strong presence in the sub-4-meter UV segment. In the midsize SUV segment, Harrier and Safari have emerged as popular options. Going forward, Tata will be targeting the fast-growing compact SUV segment with Curvv. It will take on rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Getting to know Tata Curvv’s USPs

Tata Curvv will go up against some of the prettiest SUVs available in the country. Taking cognizance of this fact, Tata Motors has chosen a distinct, coupe-like profile for Curvv. Overall visual appeal is one of the key factors influencing customer purchase decisions in the compact SUV segment. The unique coupe profile places Curvv at an advantageous position right from the start. Folks who want their SUVs to stand out on the streets can consider Curvv as one of the preferred options.

Side profile also deserves appreciation for the clutter-free, polished surfaces. The chrome window lining adds more dynamism and creates an exciting contrast with the blacked-out B pillar. Curvv has flush-type door handles, making it the first Tata car to get this feature. The fuel lid has a curvy profile instead of the usual right-angled rectangular units. It complements the SUV’s aerodynamic styling. Something similar can also be seen with the Seltos.

Curvv has squared wheel arches and thick body cladding all across. Another USP is the sporty alloy wheels with unique petal-shaped, dual-tone profile. The wheels could be 18-inches, which help ensure a tall profile for the SUV. At rear, some of the key highlights include split aero rear spoiler and a full-width LED light bar.

Curvv front fascia seems familiar

In its concept form, Curvv had a distinct front fascia. But the design has been updated for the production model. Curvv’s front fascia is a mix of styling borrowed from Harrier and Nexon. It will help reduce development and production cost. Although, enthusiasts who were expecting an entirely new face for Curvv could be a bit disappointed.

Curvv equipment list

Rivals like Creta and Seltos offer a comprehensive range of features. Premium features like ADAS are also available. Tata will be looking to exceed expectations when it comes to the equipment list for Curvv. Some of the key features will include a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, voice commands, panoramic sunroof, head up display (HUD) and Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo. A comprehensive range of connectivity features will also be available with Curvv.

Engine options will be borrowed from Nexon. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol could be offered in a higher state of tune, generating 125 PS and 225 Nm. With Nexon, this engine makes 120 PS and 170 Nm. The other engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel that makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. Curvv will also be available in electric format.