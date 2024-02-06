Huge Milestone For Hyundai Creta – 51K Bookings In 1 Month

The 51K bookings bagged in 1 month is a huge flex over Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor and C3 Aircross

The compact SUV segment (marketed as mid-size SUV) is among the most competitive and cutthroat spaces in Indian automotive industry. Latest offering in this segment is the facelift of Hyundai Creta. The car has been a hot-seller since its inception close to a decade ago. Hyundai celebrates a major milestone with Creta facelift.

51K Bookings In 1 Month – Huge Milestone For Hyundai Creta

Recently launched Hyundai Creta facelift demonstrates its popularity by bagging 51K bookings since a month of commencement of booking portal. This is a huge milestone and really shows the sales potential of Hyundai’s best-seller in India. The car has been a staple offering in India and often tops the best-selling SUV charts too.

We have driven the new Creta and you can read our first-drive review here. Hyundai Creta is among the very few cars on sale in India that gets customer perceptions right. Hyundai has understood what customer needs and offers a curated package with the right set of features for the respective price bracket.

The 51K bookings bagged in one month, shows buyers’ fidelity towards Creta. The car is on sale in six monotone and one dual-tone exterior paint scheme. These include Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and the new Robust Emerald Pearl. Only Atlas White gets a black roof option.

Hyundai Creta gets in a Royal Rumble match with fellow compact SUVs like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Citroen C3 Aircross. Except for Citroen C3 Aircross, all other contenders are 5-seater vehicles.

Specs and Powertrains

With a larger sample size, Hyundai might reveal buyer trends and booking preferences in the future. Something similar to what Kia did when Seltos hit 1 lakh bookings milestone recently. This data reveals buyer trends, ratio of petrol and diesel variant bookings, customer preference in trim levels and more.

Currently, Creta is offered in E, EX, S, S (O), SX, SX Tech and top-spec SX (O). Newest powertrain offered with Creta is also the sportiest, which is Hyundai/Kia’s 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo petrol GDI engine that generates 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque. This engine gets a sole 7-speed DCT gearbox and this powertrain combo is bundled only with top-spec SX (O) trim.

Other two options include the same 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. Prices for Hyundai Creta start from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-sh) and goes till Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-sh). Hyundai is on the verge of launching Creta N Line. Launch may happen any day now. Along with that, there will be an electrified version of Creta soon.