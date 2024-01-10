Car Retail Sales Dec 2023 – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda

Passenger vehicle (PV) category showed off substantial increase in sales in December 2023 with 2.93 lakh units sold while CY2023 sales touched 38.60 lakh units

The PV category showed off a 2.65 percent growth in December 2023 to 2,93,005 unit retail sales up from 2,85,429 units sold in December 2023. It was however a MoM decline in sales by 18.71 percent as there had been 3,60,431 units sold during the festive month of November 2023. During the calendar year 2023, sales of passenger vehicles surged to 38,60,268 units, up 10.61 percent from 34,89,953 units.

Maruti Suzuki Leads with 41.41 Percent Market Share

Maruti Suzuki India Limited once again headed this list with 1,18,295 units sold in the past month, up marginally from 1,18,194 units sold in December 2022. Maruti is actively testing its new Swift and DZire and will also soon enter the electric PV segment with the eVX, all of which will be launching in 2024.

Tata Motors overtook Hyundai at No. 2 with 43,859 units sold last month, up from 37,190 units sold in December 2022. Tata Motors currently commands a 14.97 percent market share, up from 13.03 percent held in December 2022. Tata Motors has seen outstanding demand for its EV lineup. Tata Motor’s average EV sales per month are at around 5,763 units.

Hyundai moved into a No. 3 position on this list with retail sales de-growth on a YoY basis to 39,510 units in December 2023 from 41,998 units sold in the same month last year. Mahindra sales however, showed an increase to 31,544 units, up from 27,678 units sold in December 2022 while sales of Kia Motors dipped to 15,765 units last month from 18,481 units sold in December 2022.

Toyota (14,389 units) and Honda Cars (7,896 units) both saw a YoY growth while sales of Volkswagen dipped to 6,986 units last month from 7,035 units sold in December 2022. MG Motors had its retail sales at 3,370 units in December 2023, a YoY growth over 3,133 units sold in December 2022. However, Renault (2,955 units) and Nissan (2,084 units) suffered YoY de-growth.

Luxury car retail sales Dec 2023

In the luxury car space, Mercedes Benz suffered a de-growth to 1,319 units in December 2023 when compared to 1,379 units sold in December 2022. BMW sales grew to 1,128 units up from 869 units sold in December 2022, Jaguar (272 units), Volvo (176 units), BYD (170 units) and Porsche (80 units), with each of these automakers showing off a YoY growth in retail sales.

Citroen also saw its sales grow on a YoY basis to 670 units in December 2023 from 644 units sold in the same month last year. Fiat (Jeep) sales fell to 477 units from 812 units on a YoY basis while the list also included Force Motors (467 units). There were others on this list who contributed 1,603 units to total retail sales, up from 1,452 units sold in the same month last year.