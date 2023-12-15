Car Retail Sales November 2023 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra

Car retail sales improved to 3.60 lakh units in November 2023 with most leading automakers posting a significant YoY growth

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has released Car Retail Sales data for November 2023. Sales growth was seen across 2W, 3W and PV segments by 21 percent, 23 percent and 17 percent respectively while Tractor and CV retail sales dipped 21 percent and 2 percent respectively. Particular growth was seen across 2W and PV segments which reached all-time high figures. Rural purchase was severely affected due to adverse weather conditions and untimely rains which had an impact on the Rabi crops.

Car Retail Sales November 2023

Total car retail sales in November 2023 stood at 3,60,431 units, up by 17.19 percent when compared to 3,07,550 units sold in November 2022. It was also a 1.82 percent MoM growth from 3,53,990 units sold in October 2023. Once again Maruti Suzuki led the segment by a significant margin to capture a 41.60 percent market share.

Retail sales of the company stood at 1,49,929 units in November 2023, a growth of 24,574 units over 1,25,355 units sold in November 2022. Maruti had its utility vehicles posting higher demand while the compact segment also showed off improved sales. Hyundai retail sales improved to 49,716 units in November 2023 up from 45,836 units sold in November 2022.

Although it was a MoM de-growth from 50,713 units sold in October 2023. The South Korean brand currently commands a 13.79 percent market share. Hyundai gears up to introduce the 2024 Creta facelift compact SUV on 16th January. Along with its existing rivals, the new Creta will also take on upcoming Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV500.

Tata Motors sales grew to 53,539 units in the past month a YoY growth from 41,177 units sold in November 2022 while MoM sales were also higher when compared to 48,858 units sold in October 2023. Market share has also seen a growth to 14.85 percent.

Retail sales of Mahindra improved to 38,933 units in November 2023 from 29,915 units sold in November 2022 to command a 10.80 percent market share. The company gears up for several new launches in 2024. The Thar 5-door is set for launch along with the XUV300 facelift and Bolero Neo Plus.

Kia Retail Sales Dip YoY

Kia Motors has reported a YoY de-growth in retail sales in November 2023, down to 19,885 units, as against 19,926 units sold in November 2022. The company had also sold higher sales in October 2023 at 21,086 units while it currently commands a 5.52 percent market share. Kia India will bring in the Carnival MPV in 2024. It was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and more details and features will be revealed in the days ahead.

Toyota, Honda Cars and Skoda Auto have each posted YoY growth in retail sales in November 2023. Sales of Toyota improved to 16,567 units from 12,766 units on a YoY basis while Honda sales went up to 8,191 units in November 2023 from 6,836 units sold in November 2022. Skoda Auto also saw its retail sales improve to 7,606 units in the past month from 6,656 units sold in the same month last year.

MG Motor retail sales also grew by significant numbers to 4,016 units in November 2023 from 3,813 units sold in November 2022. However, Renault India sales dipped to 3,909 units in the past month from 6,378 units sold in November 2022. Nissan Motor India also suffered a YoY setback in retail sales down to 2,442 units last month from 2,671 units sold in November 2022 taking market share down to 0.68 percent.

Luxury Automakers post YoY Growth in Retail Sales in November 2023

In the more premium passenger vehicle segment, Mercedes Benz sales went up to 1,234 units in November 2023 from 1,201 units sold in November 2022. BMW India also saw sales grow to 1,121 units from 1,016 units on a YoY basis while PCA Automobile retail sales went up to 805 units from 644 units sold in November 2023 and November 2022 respectively.

Force Motors (498 units) and Fiat India (473 units) both reported YoY de-growth in retail sales while Jaguar Land Rover sales went up to 311 units from just 171 units sold in November 2023. Volvo sales also improved YoY to 207 units in the past month from 167 units retailed in November 2022 and BYD sales were up to 122 units from 54 units on a YoY basis.

Lower down the order, Porsche (74 units), Isuzu Motors (51 units) both reported a YoY de-growth while there were others in this segment that also saw total retail sales dip to 802 units from 1,288 units YoY.