New Car Launches In 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Kia, MG

Every leading automaker in India has announced upcoming launches for 2024, some of which have already commenced testing

The Indian automotive sector is growing by leaps and bounds. It is currently the fourth largest in the world in terms of production and third largest where sales are concerned. The New Year 2024 will bring in even more accolades for the industry as automakers go full steam ahead in plans for new launches each of which will fall into a diverse range and come in with groundbreaking technologies.

We list out some of these new car launches by leading automakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Honda, Skoda, Kia and MG and what we know thus far in terms of testing, features, technology and engine specs.

Car Launches in 2024

1. New Maruti Swift/Dzire

The 3rd gen Maruti Swift is currently the best-selling hatchback in India. Early 2024, will see the 4th gen model being launched and is currently doing test rounds. It will sport several exterior and interior updates among which will be features such as heads-up display unit, 9-inch infotainment screen and connected car technology.

Safety will also be enhanced with 6 airbags and electronic stability program while it may also get blind spot detection. The interiors draw inspiration from the Fronx and Baleno. In terms of mechanics, there will be a new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine, boasting better efficiency figures than current K-series engine.

Alongside the new Swift, Maruti will update Dzire which unlike its current counterpart will boast of a completely new design borrowing some design elements from the new Swift with extensive onboard equipment. The new DZire sedan will also borrow its engine lineup from the Swift too.

2. Tata Curvv / Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv has also been spotted on test and is set to be positioned in the C-SUV segment wherein it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and MG Astor. It will sport a coupe-esque design with a sloping roofline, high ground clearance and flared wheel arches and will be underpinned by the Generation 2 platform compatible with both ICE and EV powertrains.

Features will include a 10.25-inch driver display unit, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a panoramic glass roof while safety will be via 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS. The Curvv will draw its power via a 1.2L T-GDi turbo petrol unit offering 125 hp power and 225 Nm torque mated to a 7-speed DCT. Tata Motors will also launch an electric version of the Curvv in 2024.

3. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai has revealed design updates of Creta officially. It gets a new front fascia, new grille, split headlamps and revised bumpers. It gets Seltos-like dual horizontal screens on dashboard with a new fully digital coloured instrument console, new upholstery elements and safety equipment such as a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite. Powertrain options include 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines from its earlier counterpart. The 1.5L turbo petrol with manual gearbox may be offered at a later date and not at launch.

4. Hyundai Creta EV

Towards the latter part of 2024, Hyundai will also introduce an electric version of the Creta which is also currently on test. It might have unique styling to set it apart from the Creta facelift sharing some design elements with the Ioniq 5 and Palisade. It is slated to launch with around 45 kWh battery pack sourced from LG Chem offering a range of over 480 kms.

5. Hyundai Alcazar facelift

Hyundai Alcazar which currently faces stiff competition in the mid-size SUV 7-seater segment from the likes of Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700, is set to receive its major facelift in early 2024. Test mules have been doing the rounds and have been noticed with some extensive revisions in design and features. The Alcazar facelift receives a new front grille and revised headlamps while interiors get a new dashboard layout, among other features.

It being a facelift, we don’t expect any powertrain changes. Alcazar facelift will draw power via a 1.5L turbo petrol making 157 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a manual and 7-speed DCT. It will also be powered by a 1.5L diesel engine offering 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to manual and automatic transmission options.

6. Kia Sonet facelift

The new Kia Sonet has debuted officially and the launch will happen in the coming days in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs, new bumpers and a tiger nose front grille are some of its exterior features while interiors will sport a similar layout as seen on its current model but with a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Notable feature additions include Level 1 ADAS system, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and terrain modes.

The Sonet facelift will see no change in engine lineup and continue to be powered by a 1.2L petrol engine offering 81 hp power and 115Nm torque mated with a 5-speed manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit making 118 hp power and 172 Nm torque and a 1.5L diesel engine producing 114 hp and 250 Nm torque.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-door

Mahindra gears up for launch of the Thar 5-door which is also actively being tested ahead of launch early next year. It grows in dimensions and gets features such as a single pane sunroof, new circular headlamps and a new front bumper design while interiors sport a new dashboard along with a larger infotainment screen.

Thar 5-Door will get a single-piece front centre armrest along with rear AC vents too. The Thar 5-door will see the same engine options as seen on the 3-door with the 2.0L petrol unit making 150 hp power and 300-320 Nm torque and a 2.2L diesel producing 130 hp power and 300 Nm torque. There might be different engine tunes for this model. Both engines get 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

8. Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 that we are going to see launched in 2024 is not a facelift but rather a feature update. We saw a similar concept with Mahindra’s XUV400 too. It will sport some interior updates with no exterior changes. These will include a 6-seater layout with 2nd row captain seats, ventilated front seating, auto-dimming IRVMs, electric tailgate and updated connected car technology.

It will also continue to be powered by the same engine lineup that includes a 2.0L turbo petrol unit making 197 hp power and 280 Nm torque and a 2.2L diesel engine offering 182 hp power and 420 Nm torque. These engines get mated to both manual and automatic gearbox options. We hope there is a manual gearbox and AWD combo with this update.

9. Mahindra XUV300 facelift / XUV300 EV

Being spotted multiple times, we can spot several exterior and interior feature updates with the new XUV300 facelift. These include striking LED DRLs and vertically oriented headlights, new tailgate, new LED tail lamps, alloy wheels and a bulb on the windscreen that could house radars for ADAS. The interiors also get a new touchscreen system, revised central console, digital instrument cluster and new steering wheel from XUV700 similar to recently leaked XUV400 EL Pro.

Expected features include a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a premium sound system while safety will be enhanced with ADAS. The XUV300 will see no change in its engine lineup with the same 1.2L turbo petrol unit making 108 hp power and 200 Nm torque and 1.5L diesel unit offering 115 hp power and 300 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and AMT. It will also get the 1.2L TGDi engine making 128 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed transmission and new 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

10. Tata Harrier EV / Safari EV

Further cementing the company’s green initiative, Tata Motors will be introducing the 2024 Tata Harrier EV and Safari EV in early 2024. They will sport a design similar to that seen at 2023 Auto Expo without any Blue highlights. A triangular headlamp surround, new alloy wheels and LED head and tail lamps with light bars on the front and rear will be a part of its updates.

Interiors will get a new instrument cluster with temperature gauge, time and music while it will also sport a 10.25-inch infotainment system, ventilated seating, panoramic sunroof, and electric parking brake with auto hold function. The 2024 Tata Harrier EV could get a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge.

11. Tata Punch EV

Also adding to Tata Motors’ extensive electric lineup is the new Punch EV which will be largely based on the regular Punch in terms of design. It gets revised fascia, rear disc brakes, revised dashboard and steering wheel similar to Nexon’s. It has also been spotted testing with a camera on its ORVMs indicating a 360-degree camera.

In keeping with others in its segment, the Punch EV will also sport a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car technology and leatherette upholstery. Where powertrains are concerned, Punch EV could offer up to 35 kWh of battery lending around 400 km (claimed range) on a single charge.

12. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti eVX is currently testing under heavy camouflage. However, it made its appearance at Japan Mobility Show wherein several features came to the fore. It will be based on a skateboard EV architecture codenamed 27PL, derived from Toyota’s 40PL platform. The dimensions are slated to stand 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700mm.

It gets Y-shaped LED DRLs, a closed front grill and muscular bumpers. It could be powered by a 60 kW battery to offer a range of around 500 km on a single charge and will compete with the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

13. Toyota Fortuner facelift

Toyota will be giving the Fortuner a minor facelift. It will be positioned on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform and may sport some cosmetic updates with its interiors spruced up with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will be a hybrid model drawing its power via a more fuel efficient 48-volt mild hybrid system along with a 2.8L turbo diesel engine that produces 224 hp power and 550Nm of peak torque thus allowing for enhanced acceleration and better performance.

14. Mahindra XUV700 electric

The electric version of Mahindra XUV700 will debut by December 2024 and patent designs reveal some features and other details while the car is also being tested in India. Called the XUV.e8, this electric version of the XUV700 will get a new front fascia to differentiate it from the ICE version while it also receives a different lighting setup, new alloy wheels and bronze elements and a triple-screen layout on the dashboard along with a new steering wheel. It will be powered by 2 battery packs of 60kWh and 80kWh to offer a range of up to 500 km.

15. 2024 Honda Amaze

The new Honda Amaze compact sedan will be based on an updated PF2 platform that also underpins the Elevate and will measure under 4 meters in length. It will be seen with several feature updates over its outgoing counterpart with a new grill design, revised headlamps and fenders while it also sports larger wheel arches and alloy wheels. The interiors will be updated with a new infotainment system while it will see no change in its engine lineup. The 2024 Honda Amaze will continue to draw power via a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine making 89 hp power and 110 Nm torque.

16. Force Gurkha 5-door

Set to rival the Maruti Jimny 5-door and Thar 5-Door, Force Motors is readying the Gurkha 5-Door launch. It has been spied on test multiple times. While the current Gurkha measures 4,116mm, its 5-door counterpart is longer to accommodate 3rd-row seats. Engine specs are likely to include the same 2.6L FM CR diesel engine that powers the 3-door version offering 90 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case along with front and rear locking differentials will also be offered as standard.

17. MG Astor/ZS EV facelift

MG Motor will be launching facelifted versions of Astor and ZS EV in 2024. Astor will see some feature updates among which will be a new set of head and tail lamps, a larger front grille, revised air dams and new alloy wheels. It is expected to continue to draw power via the same engine lineup that currently includes a 1.3L turbo petrol and 1.5L petrol engine. The ZS EV on the other hand will also follow the same design as that seen on the Astor though with an EV-specific front grille.

18. 2024 Kia Carnival

Kia is launching fourth-gen Carnival in India in the first half of 2024. The same is spotted in testing in India too and the good news is that this is the facelifted version. Kia showcased a pre-facelift 4th-generation model at 2023 Auto Expo. Changes with facelift include a new fascia with a wide front grille, revised headlamps with integrated DRLs, brushed aluminium skid plate, new alloy wheels and L-shaped LED tail lamps.

It will also see interior updates with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Digital key, ambient lighting and digital rearview mirror will also be seen on the new Carnival MPV. India will only get a 2.2L diesel engine as 3rd gen Carnival, offering 197 hp power and 440 Nm torque mated to an 8-speed torque converter.

19. MG Yep SUV

MG Motor plans to launch an electric SUV based on Comet’s platform. Patent for the same has been filed too. It sports a similar design as Baojun Yep SUV sold in China and is larger as compared to Comet with higher ground clearance and SUV stance. It will be based on the Global Small Electric Vehicle platform and will be powered by a 28.1 kWh battery pack mated to a 66 hp motor allowing for a range of 303 km.

20. Volkswagen Tiguan

This will be the third generation Tiguan that will launch in early 2024. It will get a curvaceous exterior design with a new front grille, LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Redesigned front bumpers, large air dams and 18-inch alloy wheels will also be a part of its updates. The interiors will see a redesigned cockpit with new AC vents, AC controls and a large 15-inch infotainment system along with a 10.3-inch HD display. The 2024 VW Tiguan in India may be offered with a sole powertrain. Probably the same 2.0L petrol with AWD as current model.

21. Kia EV9

Kia EV9, a 7-seater electric SUV will launch in India in 2024. It was showcased at 2023 Auto Expo as the company’s flagship offering. In terms of design, it is a boxy SUV with a lot of presence. It has an upright bonnet, closed front grille, L-shaped DRLs and vertically positioned headlamps. It has 21-inch wheels with a parametric-shaped design and ORVM-mounted cameras for 360-degree vision. Interiors sport advanced features such as 3 zone climate control, 14 speaker Meridian sound system. Kia will offer EV9 in a dual-motor 4WD layout with an estimated range of around 400-500 km.

22. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota will launch the new Taisor by mid-2024. It will be a badge-engineered version of the Fronx but get some advanced features by sharing its designs with the HyRyder. Taisor will get a smaller grille, new headlamps, revised bumpers and interiors with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an ARKAMYS sound system, a wireless charging pad and a head-up display. It will be powered by a 1.0L Boosterjet engine making 100 hp power and 150 Nm torque and a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 87 hp power and 113 Nm torque.