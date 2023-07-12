Car Retail Sales June 2023 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Honda

Maruti Suzuki commanded a 41.09 percent market share and was the only OEM to cross sales above the 50,000 unit mark

In the earlier post we discussed wholesales. In this post we will take a look at the retail sales of PV segment in India for June 2023. The passenger vehicle segment, like every other segment in the automobile space, has also witnessed a YoY growth in June 2023. Sales of PVs improved 4.79 percent to 2,95,299 units in the past month, up from 2,81,811 units sold in June 2022.

It was however, a marginal MoM de-growth from 2,98,873 units sold in May 2023. The segment was boosted by a series of new launches even as every OEM continues to contend with a shortage in semiconductor chip supplies. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations – FADA has announced total car retail sales at 2,95,299 units in June 2023.

Car Retail Sales June 2023

It was a YoY growth but MoM declined with Maruti Suzuki once again commanding the list with a 41.09 percent market share. It was the only OEM to cross the 50,000 unit mark in retail sales which stood at 1,21,341 units in June 2023, up from 1,15,288 units sold in June 2022. MoM retail sales improved from 1,18,500 units sold in May 2023. The company’s portfolio has expanded further with the launch of new Invicto. It is positioned above the G Vitara in the company lineup and will be sold exclusively via Nexa dealerships.

Hyundai retail sales also improved on a YoY basis to 43,079 units in June 2023 up from 39,852 units sold in June 2022. The company currently commands a 14.59 percent market share and the new Hyundai Exter has just entered the mini SUV segment to rival the Tata Punch and Citroen C3. YoY retail sales growth was also reported by Tata Motors with 39,773 units sold in the past month, up from 37,374 units sold in June 2022. Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts are poised for launch and are doing the test round showing off several exterior and interior updates.

Mahindra retail sales improved significantly on a YoY basis to 30,053 units in June 2023 from 20,948 units sold in June 2022. The company continues to contend with pending orders of the Thar, Scorpio/N and XUV700 and has hence not planned any new launches this year.

Kia Motors retail sales dipped to 16,749 units in June 2023 from 18,698 units sold in June 2022. Toyota Kirloskar Motors has seen sales improve to 15,864 units last month from 12,846 units sold in June 2022 while Skoda Auto Group also experienced a YoY de-growth in retail sales to 6,676 units in June 2023 from 7,328 units sold in June 2022.

Retail sales fell for both Honda Cars (4,631 units) and Renault India (4,296 units). MG Motor (4,276 units) has posted a YoY growth while Nissan Motors had 2,184 units sold last month and has seen retail sales dip from 2,341 units sold in June 2022.

Luxury Car Retail Sales June 2023

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes Benz saw the highest retail sales in June 2023. Sales improved to 1,010 units in the past month from 977 units sold in June 2022. BMW India sales also increased from 924 units in June 2022 to 971 units in the past month. Jaguar (267 units), Volvo (146 units) while Porsche sales fell to 41 units in June 2023 from 60 units sold in June 2022.

Citroen sales went up to 860 units in June 2023 from just 59 units sold in June 2022. Jeep had 554 unit retail sales last month, down from 1,146 units sold in June 2022. Lower down the order every automaker posted YoY growth in sales except for Isuzu, whose sales dipped to 74 units from 78 units on a YoY basis. There were others in the list that contributed 1,777 units to total retail sales last month, down from 6,427 units sold in June 2022.