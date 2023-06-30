Tata Harrier Facelift Spied In A Parking Lot – Interiors Detailed

Both Tata Harrier facelift and Safari facelift will share most design elements and features

The flagship vehicles of Tata Motors, Harrier and Safari are on the verge of getting a thorough facelift. This will mark a new milestone in Tata Motors’ intentions to offer a more premium experience to their flagship buyers. There will be re-designed and upmarket interiors to match the new exterior changes. Making them come-off as new-age and premium.

After a multitude of Safari facelift test mules, we bring you Harrier facelift spy shots. These spy shots in a parking lot of an apartment building. It looks like the mid-spec XT Plus trim as it has 17” alloy wheels and not 18” ones that it shares with Safari in top-spec trims and special editions.

Tata Harrier Facelift Spied Testing – Gets new interiors as Safari facelift

Harrier and Safari share a lot between them. Everything at the front is likely to be identical between both vehicles. We’re talking about the new front fascia with radical new looks. New vertical headlight arrangement looks modern and features LEDs and is slightly angular in its profile as opposed to the outgoing model.

There are new LED DRL signatures that are significantly wide and almost take up its full width. Grill is now larger and still likely to feature Tata’s current logo, while next-gen models will bear the new logo for PVs as seen on Avinya concept. Wheels were same as outgoing 17” ones, which could mean only special editions will feature the new 18” or 19” wheel design seen with Safari facelift spy shots.

Rear disc brakes are present. But we hope Tata has made it a standard fitment, across the range as they have with Safari. Rear will feature a brand new tail light that looks much richer than outgoing models and even has dynamic swipe-style turn indicators as well. This seems to be XZ+ or XZ+ (O) trim as it has a panoramic sunroof too.

On the inside, we can see a similar dashboard as Safari facelift test mule. It features an all new climate control panel that will get new touch and toggle controls. There is a new steering wheel as well, which has a 2-spoke design with a digital display in the center.

Is 1.5L turbo petrol on the cards?

Other changes on the inside include updated ambient lighting, a new center console with a rotary dial with a circular display for ESP Terrain Response modes and a brand new gear selector, among others. Seating capacity and boot capacity will remain as is.

The same 2.0L turbo diesel (168 bhp, 350 Nm, 6MT, 6TC) will continue duties with the same state of tune, even. That said, we hope Tata Motors adds the 1.5L turbo petrol engine (170 bhp, Nm) and a new DCT for quicker shifts. The petrol motor will ensure a lower base price and boost sales envelope by appealing to a wider audience.