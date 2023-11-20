Top New Cars Launching In Coming Months – Swift, Creta, Sonet, XUV300 And More

The year 2024 is set to open with a bang as a host of new cars are set to launch in India

While the year 2023 brought with it a range of new car launches in India, the New Year 2024 will see an even more extensive variety of cars with special emphasis on the SUV segment. The progress and transformation that the Indian automotive sector is undergoing sees automakers pay special attention to design and technology, fuel efficiency and performance, thus catering to the needs of a diverse segment of buyers. With added impetus being paid to the SUV and hatchbacks, these upcoming cars which will launch in early 2024 are exactly in these segments. They include SUVs (which will also include an electric model) and 1 hatchback.

1 – Hyundai Creta Facelift

First up is the all new Hyundai Creta Facelift. This will be the first major update to the second-generation Creta since it made its official debut in March 2020. Hyundai Creta, currently among the top selling SUVs in India will continue to appeal to buyers in India as it is slated to receive a host of exterior and interior updates and will be based on the company’s Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. The upcoming SUV will also receive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and will borrow its lineup from the Kia Seltos which draws power via turbo-petrol, petrol and diesel engines.

2 – Kia Sonet Facelift

This popular sub compact SUV, which has been spied on its test rounds in India, is also expected to go on sale in early 2024. It is slated to come in with special focus on its interiors in terms of both driver and passenger comforts among which will be improved comfort, added technology and upgraded infotainment system.

It will also see a boost in safety equipment with 360 degree camera, front parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as is also being offered on the Hyundai Venue. The new Sonet facelift will continue to be powered by the same turbo-petrol, petrol and diesel engines as seen on its current counterpart.





3 – Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 in early 2024. Exterior feature updates have been evident on the model on test but special attention is being paid to the interior which is set to come in with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof and revised digital instrument cluster. With the current XUV300 powertrain upgraded to comply with BS6 Stage II emissions norms, the new XUV300 will continue to sport the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines though transmission options may include a new Aisin-sourced torque converter.

4 – Tata Punch EV

Current leader in the electric vehicle space, Tata Motors is set to introduce the electrified Punch in India early next year. Having been spied on test on multiple occasions, the new Punch EV, the company’s 4th electric offering in India, will be based on the brand’s Gen 2 Sigma architecture. On the design front it will share much of its exteriors and interiors with its ICE counterpart. It is also slated to receive Ziptron technology to offer a range of around 300 kms via a 30kWh battery pack.

5 – Tata Harrier EV

Showcased at 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, the Harrier EV is expected to be launched later in 2024. Like its standard version, it will be offered as a five-seater SUV and is expected to be offered in two variants – Medium Range and Long Range. It will also get the same Land Rover derived Omega architecture with Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture while the company is yet to reveal electric motor and battery configurations. In the EV segment, Tata Motors will also be launching the Curvv EV, Punch EV and Safari EV.

6 – Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

This will be the 4th generation Maruti Swift hatchback that will be launched in India next year. It has already made its global debut in concept format at 2023 Japan Mobility Show but has only recently been spied on test in India. Currently one of the best-selling models in its segment, the new Swift will draw even more attention with some feature updates. It is also set to receive a new 1.2 liter strong hybrid, 3 cylinder petrol engine. Mileage has been improved along with space on the inside.