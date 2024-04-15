Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV First Undisguised Spy Shots – Tata Curvv Rival

Citroen Basalt is based on the same C-Cubed platform that also underpins the C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross

Citroen’s latest addition to its lineup, the Basalt Coupe SUV, has been spotted undisguised for the first time ahead of its anticipated launch in the latter half of 2024. Based on the same C-Cubed platform as the popular C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross models, this new offering is set to make waves in markets like India and South America, aligning perfectly with the preferences of discerning buyers.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV – Exteriors

The spy shots of the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV reveal a design reminiscent of the C3 Aircross, tailored to appeal to younger, more adventurous demographics. Combining the elegance of a coupe with the robustness of an SUV, the Basalt exudes confidence with its distinctive features. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Sriganesh.

Notable elements include square-shaped LED headlamps, dual LED DRLs, wrap-around tail lamps, a sharply sloping rear windshield, coupe-style roofline, and robust cladding on door sills and rear bumper. Complemented by multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, the Basalt Coupe SUV showcases a blend of style and substance.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV – Interior

Inside, the Basalt mirrors the sophistication of its siblings, the C3 and C3 Aircross, boasting a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a host of connectivity options. Comfort features include automatic AC controls, ventilated front seats, engine start-stop functionality, keyless entry, and powered ORVMs with auto-dimming IRVMs.

Under the hood, the Citroen Basalt exclusively houses a petrol engine, foregoing diesel variants. Powered by the proven 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine found in the C3 Aircross, delivering 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque, the Basalt offers a spirited driving experience. Customers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Competition and Pricing

With a starting price estimated around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Basalt Coupe SUV is positioned above the C3 Aircross, ready to take on fierce competition in the Indian market. Rivals include popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, VW Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and upcoming contenders like the Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV Coupe.

Safety is paramount, with standard offerings such as six airbags, a rearview camera, parking sensors, hill hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. By marrying style, performance, and practicality, the Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV promises to redefine the segment and captivate the hearts of discerning customers.