Tata Curvv Vs Citroen Basalt Design Compared – Tough Choice?

Both Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv will take on rivals like Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Elevate, C3 Aircross and Astor

After launching C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen is poised to launch its third vehicle under the C-Cubed strategy for India. The company recently revealed Basalt Vision Coupe SUV which will spawn a production-spec version that will be Citroen’s third vehicle based on CMP platform. But how does it fare against Tata Curvv?

Citroen Basalt Vs Tata Curvv Design Compared

While the first vehicle from Citroen’s C-Cubed strategy was a hatchback with a crossover design, second vehicle is marketed as an SUV. Now, Basalt Vision has been revealed, which is a coupe-style SUV with a stylish sloping roofline. This description rings a bell in us as Tata Motors aims at the same genre with Curvv.

Citroen is highly likely to keep the production-spec version of Coupe SUV close to Basalt Vision concept revealed yesterday. This is a good thing considering we like what we saw on Basalt Vision. There’s no denying the fact that Tata Curvv ain’t no slouch where design, style, sophistication and presence are concerned.

Basalt gets almost the same fascia as C3 Aircross, except for a few styling elements on lower bumper. Curvv draws heavily from the recently revised Harrier and Safari SUVs. So, both feature familiar fascia sticking to their respective family DNA. Basalt features quad LED DRL signature while Curvv has a connected three-piece LED DRL signature.

In profile, both cars feature similar coupe sloping roofline design, but Curvv looks more appealing with its twin spoiler effect. Basalt’s shoulder line is a lot flatter, as opposed to Curvv’s up-swept approach. Curvv features flush door handles and Basalt cuts corners here with pull-up type door handles.

Curvv’s wheel design is more soothing, whereas Basalt features blackened wheels. Citroen has given a floating roof effect with black A-pillars which is not seen with Curvv. At the C-pillar, Basalt has a red design element which looks interesting. At the rear, Curvv packs connected LED tail lights, where Basalt sports wrap-around tail lights with LEDs. Both cars feature body cladding all around.

Interior design

Despite not needing one, Indians do want a sunroof (for some reason) which Basalt lacks altogether. On closer inspection, Basalt seems to pack a lot more prominent creases and character lines on its body than Curvv. Especially seen at the front and rear quarter panels.

Interiors of both Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv have not been officially revealed. That said, Basalt will most likely share a lot of elements with C3 Aircross, while Curvv will share a lot of elements with Nexon. More attributes about these cars will be revealed in the future. Where features and technology are concerned, Citroen can’t hold a candle at Curvv as Tata will probably throw everything they can to make Curvv feature-loaded.