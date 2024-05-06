Citroen Basalt Mid Variant Coupe SUV Spied – Curvv Rival

Ahead of its launch this year, the new Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV has been spied undisguised – Parked on the roadside

In an attempt to establish a more diverse portfolio in India’s most competitive Compact SUV segment, Citroen is readying Basalt Coupe SUV. Based on Basalt Vision concept, the production version takes almost identical design attributes. Latest test mule of production-spec model was spotted without camouflage. Let’s take a closer look.

Citroen Basalt Mid Variant Spied Undisguised

Thanks to 1dgasm, we have a detailed spy video of upcoming Citroen Basalt’s exteriors. For starters, there are not many design deviations when compared to Basalt Vision concept previewed digitally some time ago.

We can see an overall similar vehicle to Citroen C3 Aircross, but with a distinct Coupe sloping roofline. In the video, we can see Basalt’s handsome proportions, strong character lines and an underlying air of sophistication and French flair. From the side, contrasting elements from Basalt Vision concept make it to production version too.

This particular Basalt spied looks like it is a mid-spec variant and there will be a higher-spec trim that packs all the features. We say this because this particular engineering sample lacks alloy wheels and the projector LED headlight that we saw on Basalt Vision concept. Notable elements on this test mule are turn indicators on ORVMs.

For reference, Citroen C3 Aircross SUV packs 17-inch clover-leaf design alloy wheels. Basalt is expected to be positioned above C3 Aircross and it will most likely get alloy wheels. Basalt is expected to get more features on top of C3 Aircross. Some of these features will trickle down to C3 Aircross in the future in an update or a facelift.

Features updated?

We expect features like LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlights, keyless entry, push-button start, ventilated seats and more. Citroen has pledged improved safety from second half of 2024. So, 6 airbags, ISOFIX points and seatbelt reminders will be made standard across the variants.

Indian market doesn’t need a sunroof. But the sunroof fever has blown out of proportion. Offering at least a single-pane sunroof will prove beneficial. As of now, the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with roof-mounted rear AC vents with dedicated blower are the only highlight features on C3 Aircross.

Powertrains-wise, we can see the same 1.2L 3-cylinder Petrol engine. Considering the sporty positioning of Citroen Basalt, we can expect only the Turbocharged guise of this engine with 110 PS peak power and 190 Nm peak torque to be on offer with Basalt. Launch is likely by the end of 2024.