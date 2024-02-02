Citroen Ups The Safety Game With Its Portfolio – In Effect From H2 2024

As opposed to the current safety situation with Citroen cars in India, the updated portfolio with better safety will go on sale from H2 2024

The iconic Frenc carmaker, Citroen, is currently offering four vehicles in India – C3 Hatchback, C3 Aircross and eC3 EV under the C-Cubed program and then C5 Aircross premium SUV. Citroen is upping its safety proposition for Indian lineup. These measures will take effect from H2 2024 onwards.

Citroen Ups The Safety Game With Its Portfolio

Except for C5 Aircross, none of the C-Cubed vehicles in India get more than 2 airbags that Indian Government has mandated. Citroen is set to change that by offering an improved safety proposition across its Indian portfolio. Even the company’s most affordable C3 hatchback will gat a lot safer than what is offered today.

The French automaker intends to do this by offering 6 airbags across all Citroen vehicles sold in India. This move is not just for the top-spec variants, but Citroen is making 6 airbags standard for all models across the variant lineup.

Not just the 6 airbags, Citroen is increasing safety quotient by offering ISOFIX seat anchorage to facilitate child seat installations. Also, Citroen is offering rear passenger seatbelt reminders as well. Just like 6 airbags, ISOFIX mounts and rear seatbelt reminders will be offered as standard across the range.

We hope there is no price hike with this update and Citroen will continue to quote current prices post this safety update that will be in effect from H2 2024. Citroen’s portfolio will be expanded soon with launches like upcoming C3X coupe sedan and its electric version along with an electric version of C3 Aircross. These will come with added safety from launch.

Words from the manufacturer

Customers today have evolved to understand safety as an equally important requirement as driving comfort and features. At Citroën, we continuously evaluate and react to consumer requirements with speed to meet their evolving needs.

The safe mobility ambition of the brand will continue to push our team to provide the highest level of protection, and drive quality and value to our customers. Said Aditya Jairaj, MD & CEO at Stellantis India

Citroen C3 hatchback currently rivals Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and the likes, while its electric counterpart, eC3 rivals Punch.ev. C3 Aircross aims to take on the compact SUV segment with 3rd row seating. This segment is populated by Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate and MG Astor.