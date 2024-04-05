Citroen Blu Edition Launched – 3rd Anniversary Offers, Referrals, Car Spa

As part of its third anniversary celebration in India, Citroen has announced attractive offers for both existing and new customers

Citroen had started its operations in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross launched in 2021. Since then, the French carmaker has expanded its portfolio to include the C3 hatchback, eC3 electric and C3 Aircross SUV. Citroen is celebrating its third anniversary, wherein customers stand to gain from a range of attractive offers.

Special Anniversary price – C3 and C3 Aircross

As per the anniversary offer, the C3 hatch is available at a special price of Rs 5.99 lakh. Users stand to save Rs 17,000, as the standard price of the base trim is Rs 6.16 lakh. Citroen is also offering special benefits of up to Rs 1.50 lakh on the MY23 model of C3.

The C3 hatch is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, available in two states of tune. Base variants deliver 82 PS / 115 Nm and are equipped with a sole 5-speed manual gearbox. Higher variants churn out 110 PS / 190 Nm and get mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox.

Citroen C3 Aircross is available at a discounted price of Rs 8.99 lakh. That’s instant savings of Rs 1 lakh, as the standard pricing for C3 Aircross is Rs 9.99 lakh. Users can also access benefits worth up to Rs 1.90 lakh if they choose the MY23 model.

Engine options for C3 Aircross are the same as C3, available only in the higher state of tune. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and a 6-speed Aisin-sourced automatic gearbox unit called “Automatique”. Torque output is higher at 205 Nm with the automatic transmission.

Special ‘Blu’ Edition of C3 and eC3

Customers looking for some exclusivity can choose the Blu edition of C3 and eC3. This is a limited edition, available across Feel and Shine variants. The Blu limited edition model has a new Cosmo Blue exterior shade. There are sporty graphics across the body and roof, which further enhance the overall look and feel.

Inside, the Blu edition packs in new features such as sill plates, illuminated cup holders and an air purifier. Users can also access customized neck rests, seat covers and seat belt cushions, among others.

Rs 10,000 per referral and Free Car Spa

In a highly rewarding referral scheme, Citroen is offering a voucher worth Rs 10,000 for every successful referral. Existing Citroen customers can also get a free car spa, as part of the third anniversary celebrations. These offers are valid for April. However, some offers may be subject to stock availability.

While India is a tough market to crack, Citroen remains committed towards its goals. The company is currently focusing on expanding operations across the country. By the end of this calendar year, Citroen aims to establish 200 sales and service touchpoints. This expansion is part of the company’s Network Expansion Program (NEP). Citroen will also be introducing new products such as the Basalt Vision Coupe SUV. It will primarily rival the upcoming Tata Curvv.