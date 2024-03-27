Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Debuts – C3 Based Tata Curvv Rival Launch Soon

When compared to C3 and C3 Aircross, Citroen Basalt Coupe packs significantly better and up-market elements on the outside

After launching C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV, Citroen has revealed the concept version of its most premium product yet. Called Basalt Vision Coupe SUV, it is a fitting rival to upcoming Tata Curvv. The same CMP platform underpinning C3 and C3 Aircross will be employed on production-spec Basalt SUV. It seems to have similar extended wheelbase as C3 Aircross and the Coupe SUV profile looks handsome.

Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe SUV Debuts

Based on CMP architecture like C3 and C3 Aircross, Basalt Vision is a Coupe SUV that will take on the likes of Tata Curvv. It packs more up-market elements than C3 and C3 Aircross and will be positioned at a premium.

Citroen Basalt Vision stays true to Citroen’s design DNA employed for Indian lineup. At the front, we now have an upright bonnet along with a re-shaped upper and lower air dam like C3 Aircross. The large grill covering lower rectangular air dam is larger than C3 Aircross and is finished in black.

Lower bumper is slightly different from C3 Aircross too and features a silver skid plate-like effect adding a lot of muscle. When compared to C3 Aircross’ fascia, we can see a projector headlight setup housed in a squarish chrome element. There are more changes in profile, though.

For starters, round wheel arches on C3 Aircross are now squarish and seems to be painted gloss black. Door cladding and roof rails are missing on Basalt Vision and there is a new rear door as well. Sloping coupe roofline is the primary highlight and looks very sporty, elegant and sophisticated.

As opposed to the clover-leaf 4-spoke 17-inch wheels on C3 Aircross, Basalt Vision packs 5-spoke design alloys that could be 17-inchers as well. Rear packs new Lamborghini-like spoiler design similar to Nissan Magnite and there are new wrap-around tail lights with LEDs in them. Despite there being a three-box design, tailgate is of hatchback style. The coupe design negates need for a rear washer and wiper, but there will be rear defogger.

Interior Changes?

The official images only reveal exteriors and Basalt Vision’s interiors are still under wraps. Given the positioning, it could feature the same interiors as C3 Aircross, but with added features and equipment. The stylized gear lever, steering wheel and instrument console housing may be retained.

Larger AC vents in the middle, a 10.25” horizontal screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fully digital TFT instrument console might be carried over. We can expect auto climate control, auto headlights and wipers, auto-dimming IRVMs, maybe ventilated seats, auto folding ORVMs, push-button start, keyless entry and other fancy features. There was no sunroof with this particular concept.

We can expect the same 1.2L 3-cylinder in a sole turbocharged guise. This motor is capable of 110 PS of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque with 6-speed manual and 205 Nm with a 6-speed torque converter. Launch is expected to take place later this year. Expect prices to start under Rs 10 lakhs.