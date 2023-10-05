Citroen C3 Aircross Launched – Variant-Wise Pricing Revealed

C3 Aircross SUV is the 3rd product as a part of Citroën’s C-Cubed program and is offered in 5 and 7 seater configurations

Citroën C3 Aircross SUV is launched in India. It is being offered in a 5 and 5+2 seater format and is the French brand’s third model for India after the C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross SUV. C3 Aircross is produced at the company’s Indian assembly plants with 90% localization. The new C3 Aircross has been designed following inputs from Indian buyers and has been developed at the company’s R&D facilities in India and Europe.

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV – Pricing

For starters, there are 3 trim levels – You, Plus and Max. Prices start from Rs. 9.99 for base You trim in a 5-seater layout and goes till Rs. 12.34 lakh for Max trim with 5+2 seater. Citroen is charging Rs. 35,000 for 5+2 Flexi Pro seating config and Rs. 20,000 for Dual Tone paint scheme for Plus and Max trim. Vibe Pack for Plus trim costs Rs. 25,000 and for Max trim costs Rs. 22,000.

To boost its appeal, Citroen is offering a buy now, pay later scheme with Citroen C3 Aircross as well. The company promises customer-centric insurance policies with partner companies, emergency medical expenses coverage and EMI protection cover. A 2-year or 40,000 km warranty is standard and extendable and there are RSA and service packages on offer as well.

This compact SUV, though based on the C3 hatchback, boasts of a muscular design with larger dimensions being positioned on a larger wheelbase. It measures 4.3 meters in length with a 2,671mm long wheelbase and ground clearance of 200mm. It can be had in a 5-seater layout or in a 5+2-seater format. In the former, the boot space is at 444 litres while in the 5+2 version boot space can be extended to 511 litres upon removing third-row seats. It rides on 17-inch, 4-spoke, dual-tone alloy wheels.

Citroen C3 Aircross is presented in 4 monotone and 6 dual-tone colour options along with 2 dashboard colour options, 4 customisation packs and 70+ accessories. It sports a black panel on its front fascia with split headlamps and Y-shaped LED DRLs. The front grille is in two slat chrome with piano black inserts while it also gets a rectangular air dam flanked by fog lamps on both sides and a fake skid plate.

Features and equipment

C3 Aircross carries forward a similar dashboard design as seen on the C3 hatchback. It sports a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air conditioning with roof-mounted AC vents and leatherette upholstery with soft padding seen on the doors and armrests. It also sports a height-adjustable driver seat, steering-mounted controls and manual air conditioning.

The C3 Aircross also comes with internet-connected smart features accessed via the MyCitroen Connect app. Safety is via a total of 6 airbags, a rearview camera, a high-speed alert system, electronic brakeforce distribution and an electronic stability program. ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors are also a part of its safety equipment.

All trims get the PureTech 110 1.2L turbo petrol engine that offers 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. An automatic variant will debut later and is already showcased in Indonesia. It takes on other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Tiguan, MG Astor, Honda Elevate and Skoda Kushaq.

Words from the manufacturer

Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “We are delighted to launch the highly anticipated new C3 Aircross SUV, designed, developed and made in India for the discerning consumers. This mid-size SUV is built featuring key elements of Citroën’s DNA — Comfort and Innovation. It has received a positive response across the country since the start of bookings in September.

We are ramping up our production to cater to the festive season demand. Our expanded and ever-growing network of showrooms and workshops is ready to deliver the new C3 Aircross SUV with its class-leading features, distinctive eye-catching styling, and matchless versatility.”