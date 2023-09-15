Citroen C3 Aircross Starts At Rs. 9.99 Lakh – Bookings Open

C3 Aircross is positioned on Citroen’s Common Modular Platform under ‘C-Cube’ strategy on which the C3, eC3 and upcoming C3X sedan are also positioned

C3 Aircross, a three-row compact SUV, has marked its entry into the burgeoning compact SUV segment. Citroen India has announced the starting price of C3 Aircross at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-sh). This is the introductory price and Citroen has commenced bookings across all La Maison dealers or online from today, 15th September. Deliveries will commence from 15th October.

Citroen C3 Aircross under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-sh)

Compact SUV space currently sees the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun. Considering its well-established rivals, new C3 Aircross offers something more to steer buyers in its direction – 5+2 Flexi Pro seating.

C3 Aircross is being offered in two seating configurations – 5-seater and 5+2-seater. Buyers will also be able to remove the 2 seats in the third row for added luggage space. The 5-seater model offers more knee room for 2nd row passengers and 444L boot. While 5+2 seater model offers less knee room in 2nd row and 511L of boot. Folding the seats yields up to 830L capacity too.

Parts sharing is evident with other vehicles. C3 Aircross sits on a modified version of Citroen’s Common Modular Platform (CMP) shared with C3 hatchback and upcoming C3X crossover sedan. This has helped to significantly reduce both development and production costs. The C3 Aircross will be produced at the company’s Hosur plant. Citroen is stressing on high localisation as well.

The only 3-row compact SUV on sale in India

Where dimensions are concerned, the C3 Aircross measures 4,323 meters in length, 1,654mm in height, and 1,796mm in width. It sits on a 2,671mm wheelbase and gets a ground clearance of 200mm. It rides on 17-inch, 4-spoke alloy wheels fitted with 215/60 section tyres.

Citroen didn’t call C3 an SUV because C3 Aircross was in the pipeline. C3 Aircross is the fourth product from Citroen in India after the C3, C5 Aircross and eC3. It borrows its exterior styling from C3 hatchback, but sports a new front grille along with a revised wider air dam, skid plate and fog lamps. Split headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, blacked-out B pillars, A pillar-mounted ORVMs and a high-mounted stop lamp are also among the features seen on the new C3 Aircross.

On the inside, C3 Aircross sports a fully digital 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, internet-connected smart features with access via MyCitroen Connect App and USB charging ports. Roof-mounted AC vents for rear passengers are unique in the segment.

Safety is via rearview camera, high-speed alert system, day/night IRVMs and electronic brake force distribution. C3 Aircross will also receive tyre pressure sensors (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC) and hill start assist (HSA) as standard safety features.

Engine and Gearbox Options

There is a sole 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. An automatic gearbox option could be added later. This engine develops 110 PS of power and 190 Nm torque. If this is the case, then the C3 Aircross will be more powerful than the Grand Vitara, Elevate and Hyryder but less powerful than the Creta, Seltos and Tiguan.

The company claims 18.5 km/l fuel efficiency too, which is impressive given size quotient. However, Citroen doesn’t mention anything about variants. The company only said introductory prices

Words from the manufacturer

Talking about the new Citroën C3 Aircross SUV, Roland Bouchara, CEO & Managing Director, Stellantis India, said, “The C3 Aircross SUV has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its debut in April 2023. We're pleased to announce the pre-launch bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV and I am happy to share an exciting introductory price of INR 9.99 Lakhs.

This shows our commitment to delivering top-tier offerings in India with high localisation, and it reflects the comprehensive research and invaluable insights gathered from our customers. The C3 Aircross SUV was meticulously designed to align with the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian customers who seek versatility in their driving experiences. We are confident that this vehicle will find its unique place in their hearts and home. “