Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross To Get Much-Awaited Features In July 2024

When compared to current C3 hatch which doesn’t even get a tachometer, these upcoming features for C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross are welcome

In a bid to make their vehicles more feature-rich, Citroen is updating its portfolio coined under its C-Cubed strategy. This was a much-needed move from the manufacturer and has a very high probability of getting good reception from Indian car buyers. Said updates are likely to make their way to launch around July 2024.

Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross

With the launch of C3 and C3 Aircross in India, Citroen brought something that was missing in the market. French flair. Sure, Renault exists. But Renault is refraining from launching proper French style vehicles in India after burning their hands with Fluence, Koleos and Captur. Citroen does bring the French flair to the mainstream market.

That said, lack of features is what’s currently bugging Indian car buyers who shortlisted a Citroen vehicle. After teasing the Indian audience with premium C5 Aircross, Citroen’s mainstream offerings were a far cry from being a tempting product. That is set to change around July 2024 as the company updates the features list.

A recent report suggests Citroen is upgrading its C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross offerings with better features and equipment. Said update will not command a price hike, as per this report. If true, this is a commendable move from Citroen in positioning their offerings as VFM. Citroen has already pledged improved safety from H2 2024 with 6 airbags and other features as standard across the range.

New updates with C3 and C3 Aircross

The first set of vehicles spawning out of C-Cubed strategy is C3 hatchback and its electric counterpart eC3 hatchback. Kudos to Citroen for not calling it an SUV, despite having crossover elements. C3 and eC3 rival the likes of Tata Punch, Punch EV, Hyundai Exter and upcoming Exter EV.

As of now, the 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is the only highlight-worthy feature with C3 and eC3. Sure, Shine trim brought added features for both C3 and eC3. But the rivals offered much more. To pit their vehicles better, Citroen is adding new features.

Some of these upgrades could include auto climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, front center armrest, rear armrest with cup holders, customisable fully digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, LED tail lights and the likes.

More upmarket C3 Aircross could get additional features over C3 hatchback like cooled glove box, a 360-degree camera, leatherette upholstery and maybe even a single-pane sunroof. These updates will make Citroen products more complete. Especially with the larger C3 Aircross where competition is the fiercest.

In our first-drive impression review of Citroen C3 Aircross, we found that Citroen gets the basics of a car just right, catering to auto enthusiasts seeking for a robust ride. But cars are evolving to be gadgets on wheels and having more features always helps. Especially with Indian buyers who favour feature-rich offerings over the car’s driving feel.

