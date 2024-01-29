Citroen C3 Aircross Automatique Launched – Rs. 1.51 Lakh More Than Manual

Currently being the only 3-row compact SUV, Citroen C3 Aircross Automatique variant increases the car’s overall appeal and widens sales envelope

The French manufacturer, Citroen, is bringing more oomph to its vehicle lineup in India in the form of an automatic variant for C3 Aircross. This is an old gun, new ammo strategy to push sales envelope further. With an automatic transmission, Citroen is likely to capture more buyers looking for 5+2 seating in compact SUV (4.3m length) segment.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatique Launched

C3 Aircross is the second vehicle spawned out of C-Cubed strategy from Citroen. The third vehicle is upcoming C3X crossover coupe sedan that has been spotted testing on multiple occasions in India. All three vehicles are based on the same CMP modular platform and C3 Aircross is the only vehicle marketed as SUV.

Citroen C3 Aircross is sold in India in three trim levels – You, Plus and Max. Automatic gearbox option is only offered with Plus and Max trims. Pricing for automatic variants starts from Rs. 12.85 lakh for Plus AT 5-seater variant, Rs. 13.5 lakh for Max AT 5-seater and Rs. 13.85 lakh for Max AT 5+2 seater variant (all prices ex-sh). The automatic variants are priced Rs. 1.51 lakh on top of their manual counterparts.

Except for the new automatic transmission, there are a few feature additions with C3 Aircross, which is a big bummer. We say this because rivals like the newly refreshed 2024 MG Astor blow Citroen C3 Aircross out of the water where packaging is concerned and undercut C3 in pricing too.

New features are remote engine start and remote AC preconditioning, added to Citroen Connect telematics suite. However, if you are not looking to buy a vehicle with a fat brochure and want a robust and pliant suspension setup that actually rides like an SUV, Citroen C3 Aircross will impress you. We have driven the C3 around at launch and you can read our opinions here.

The new 6-speed torque converter

Citroen is sourcing its 6-speed automatic torque converter unit from Aisin. This is the same parts manufacturer that also provides gearboxes to C3 Aircross’ immediate rivals like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Citroen has made a good choice of a torque converter instead of AMT setup.

The gear selector is all-new and is functional in its design and operation. It has a manual function to change cogs at your discretion as well. The gearbox is mated to the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that develops 110 PS of power. However, automatic gearbox variants get a higher 205 Nm torque, as opposed to 190 Nm of manual variants.

Features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly, a fully digital TFT instrument cluster with a tachometer, TPMS, rear AC vents with a dedicated blower, 17-inch alloy wheels, and more. The main draw for Citroen C3 Aircross is its 3rd-row seating that can be removed entirely, opening 511L of boot space.

Citroen C3 Aircross competes in India’s most cut-throat compact SUV segment. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor are direct rivals.