Citroen C3 Crash Test Safety Rating 0 Stars – Latin NCAP

Latin NCAP’s recent assessment shows Citroen C3 crash test with 0 stars

Citroen C3 is among the most affordable models in the French company’s portfolio both here and abroad. The car is sold in India and Latin American markets, while there is a different C3 altogether for Europe and UK markets. A made-in-Brazil Citroen C3 scores 0 stars in Latin NCAP’s recent assessments.

It is alarming to see a major European brand overlook crash safety for Latin American countries. Said vehicle scored among the lowest in Latin NCAP’s crash tests and sheds light on Stellantis’ overall performance with their cars in the Latin American market in the safety department.

Citroen C3 crash test scores 0 stars

Recently, Jeep Renegade, another Stellantis conglomerate vehicle scored 1 star in Latin NCAP test and in contrast, Volkswagen Taigun which was tested in a similar timeframe, scored full fat 5 stars. Said Citroen C3 is Brazil-made. India-spec C3 and C3 Aircross look identical to Brazil-spec, but there are a few mechanical changes.

Citroen hasn’t revealed whether the chassis is identical with Indian and Brazilian models or not, but they both have CC21 codename and feature CMP platform. Upcoming GNCAP or Bharat NCAP tests should show results for the Indian Citroen C3 crash test.

Speaking of results, Citroen C3 crash test scores 0 stars in Latin NCAP. This test rating is a culmination of adult occupant safety, child occupant safety, pedestrian safety and safety assist systems. Citroen C3 Brazil-spec scored 12.21 points in adult occupant safety which constitutes 31% of total score.

Child occupant safety was 5.93 points, which is 12% of the total points. Pedestrian safety systems segment saw the highest score with 50% by bagging 23.88 points. And safety assist systems resulted in 35%, which accounts for 15 points.

Where does it lack?

Said Citroen C3 had 2 airbags for front occupants and seatbelts had load limiters, but lacked pretensioners. Seat Belt reminders are standard along with ESC. Latin NCAP declared the body shell as unstable in frontal impact. It didn’t meet R32 norms for whiplash protection and UN R32 norms for rear impact structure requirements.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “It is shameful that Stellantis, which knows how to develop safer cars at affordable prices, has designed a car with such poor safety as the Citroen C3. A car of this nature represents an offense to the health and integrity of Latin Americans, who are equally vulnerable in a crash or run-over situation as the inhabitants of those countries where Stellantis would never dare to sell a car with such low safety.

As Latin American consumers we strongly call on Stellantis to stop producing cars that are a risk both for their occupants and for other road users. Vehicle safety labeling, including Latin NCAP star rating, is a key tool to have safer cars in the region. We also call on the governments of each country to incorporate this tool as soon as possible for the benefit of the population and the economy”.