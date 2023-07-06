VW Taigun Scores 5 Stars, Jeep Renegade Scores 1 Star – Latin NCAP

Said VW Taigun is a made-in-India product and exported to Latin American markets and holds the safety attribute by scoring 5 stars

Latin NCAP is the organization that tests and assesses new cars for the Latin American market. In many cases, Latin American cars and Indian cars are almost similar in most cases. Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun scored 5 stars when GNCAP tested their India-spec models.

In fact, they were the first ones to score 5 stars in GNCAP’s new and updated crash test norms under the Safer Cars For India campaign. Slavia and Virtus sedans followed the same path too. Latin NCAP tested Virtus in 2022 and it scored 5 stars. When Taigun did the rounds, it scored 5 stars as well.

VW Taigun Scored 5 Stars In Latin NCAP

Volkswagen markets Taigun as the safest SUV in India and it holds true with Latin American market as well. VW Taigun sold in Latin America is manufactured in India and exported. Latin NCAP’s results reveal 92% adult protection, 92% child protection, 55% pedestrian protection and 83% in safety assist systems.

All of this combined, VW Taigun scored 5 stars and passed with flying colours. Adult protection yielded 39.99 points. This includes 14.4 points out of 16 points for frontal offset deformable barrier, 2.67 points out of 3 for whiplash rear impact, 8 points out of 8 for side movable deformable barrier test and 6.89 points out of 8 for side pole impact test.

Fuel leakage detected was zero, which minimizes fire hazards during crashes. In child occupant protection, dynamic score was 24 points, CRS installation score was 12 points and vehicle assessment score was 13 points. Yielding 45 points in total. VW Taigun meets UN127 regulations for pedestrian protection as well.

In terms of safety assistance systems, VW Taigun packed speed assistance and seat belt reminder as standard across the range. So is the electronic stability program and auto emergency braking.

Jeep Renegade scores 1 star

Another vehicle tested includes Jeep’s current smallest UV, Renegade. If we take a look at Renegade’s Euro NCAP test results from 2019, it scored 3 stars. This shows a big disparity manufacturers make between markets. That said, Renegade (2 airbag model) scores better than Hyundai Tucson (2 Airbag model) with 0 stars in Latin NCAP.

Renegade scored 49% in adult occupant protection with 19.48 points, 67% in child occupant protection with 32.69 points, 45% in pedestrian protection with 21.75 points and 56% in safety assist systems with 24 points. Said Jeep Renegade is made in Brazil for the Latin American market. It gets an electronic stability program and speed assist system as standard.