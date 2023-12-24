Citroen C3X Sedan Spotted Testing – Tata Curvv Rival Launch Nears

With its distinct notchback body style, Citroen C3X sedan can be a delightful pick for folks who prefer some exclusivity

As part of its portfolio expansion plans in India, Citroen is readying the C3X crossover sedan. As of now, the French carmaker has 4 cars in its portfolio – C3, eC3, C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross. Upcoming C3X sedan will be positioned below the C5 Aircross in the company’s lineup.

Citroen C3X spied

Citroen will be using the modular CMP platform for the upcoming C3X crossover sedan. This platform is common across other cars from Citroen such as C3 and C3 Aircross. The C3X will be an expansion of the C-Cubed program that Citroen is following for the Indian market. To reduce development and production cost, a number of features for C3X will be borrowed from existing Citroen cars. This will be especially relevant across the front fascia and till the front doors.

Some of the key highlights of Citroen C3X include triangular headlamps, sleek LED DRLs, interconnecting chrome strip with Citroen logo, a robust bumper design and hexagonal fog lamp housings. Side profile will have thick body cladding all across. The crossover sedan has prominent wheel arches and blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn signals. The B-pillar and the roof could be blacked out for a sportier look and feel.

Test mules have been spotted wearing heavy camouflage at the rear. The notchback body style will help C3X achieve a distinct profile, relative to other sedans such as Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. From a design perspective, a closer match is likely to be the upcoming Tata Curvv. The latter will be getting both ICE and electric powertrains. C3X is also expected to get an electric version at a later date.

Citroen C3X interiors

Features on the inside will be borrowed majorly from C3 Aircross. Some of the key highlights include a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital TFT 7-inch instrument console, steering mounted controls, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leather wrapped steering wheel and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The C3 Aircross has a dedicated connectivity platform with 35 smart features. A similar package is expected for the upcoming C3X sedan.

Citroen C3X specs, performance

It is likely that Citroen C3X sedan will borrow the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol motor from the C3 Aircross. The engine churns out 110 PS of max power and 190 Nm of peak Torque. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic systems.

With growing awareness about safety, Citroen will equip C3X with all the necessary features. It will include electronic stability program (ESP), 6 airbags, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS and reverse parking sensor with camera. Assuming that Citroen will be targeting a competitive price point, features like 360° camera and ADAS could be given a miss.

It remains to be seen if Citroen starts getting its cars tested under Bharat NCAP. Several carmakers have applied in the first batch and Citroen could also be in the list. As they share the same platform, crash test results of cars like C3 and C3 Aircross can provide a general idea about the safety aspects of the upcoming C3X sedan.