Tata Curvv Base Model Spotted Testing Beside Hyryder – Massive Presence

As opposed to other compact SUVs on sale in India, Tata Curvv base model can have a price advantage, owing to significant parts sharing with Nexon

The compact SUV space is shaping up to be the hottest segment for carmakers to invest in. This segment already has 9 contenders. Both the Indian indigenous brands are currently absent in this segment. Tata Motors, however, is prepping its Curvv coupe SUV, whose test mules were recently spotted up close in Pune city.

Tata Curvv Base Model Spotted Testing

For the first time, Tata Curvv base model has been spotted in testing. Up until now, only higher trims with alloy wheels were spotted. We can see steel wheels donning stylish wheel covers on this particular test mule. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vikram Patil for the spy shots, who spotted it in Pune City.

Even though this is a base model, there is quite a lot of kit on offer from Tata Motors. For starters, we can see flush door handles that pop out horizontally. Driver’s side door handle is out while on the go and seems to be malfunctioning in this particular prototype. Production versions will have these niggles ironed out.

Other than that, Tata Curvv base model also gets LED DRLs up front that should double as turn indicators. These DRLs are less likely to be connected with a light bar in between on this base model. Same will be the case with rear LED tail lights as well. While front fascia is expected to be quite similar to Nexon facelift, rear will get its own identity.

Speaking of other features on this base model test mule, there seems to be the same single pod LED reflector headlights as Nexon too. Other than that, we can’t spot any sensors on windshield for auto headlights and wipers, or even rear defogger and washer and wiper. Will Curvv pack a rear washer and wiper even with top models? Most probably not, owing to its coupe shape.

Massive road presence

This coupe shape will ensure raindrops do not stick to rear glass, like on sedans. Dust and muck will require manual cleaning, though. Tata Curvv is closing to launch which could happen sometime in 2024. Rivals are Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross and Toyota Hyryder.

Tata Motors usually gets the road presence right with vehicles marketed as SUVs. Even Punch has a good presence within its segment and that effect is compounded with Nexon, Harrier and Safari with their respective rivals. Same is the case with Curvv SUV as well. This particular test mule was spotted alongside Toyota Hyryder and looks more dominating than that.

Exteriors, interiors and features will be very similar to that of Nexon. But previous test mules and patents have confirmed features on Curvv like panoramic sunroof and a HUD (Heads-Up Display). Electrically operated front seats and Level-2 ADAS suite are expected additions to the already feature-rich Nexon.

Powertrains are likely to be a 1.2L turbo petrol in a higher state of tune – 125 PS of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque as opposed to 120 PS and 170 Nm on Nexon and a 1.5L diesel with 118 PS power and 260 Nm torque. Tata Curvv EV could launch alongside its ICE counterpart as well. There will be Tata’s 1.5L GDI turbo petrol at a later date too.