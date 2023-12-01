Citroen C3X Spied In Detail – Tata Curvv Rival Launch In 2024

While having a distinct body style, C3X will borrow much of the equipment from existing Citroen cars

As part of its C-Cubed plan for India, Citroen is readying the C3X sedan. It is expected to debut sometime in mid-2024. Citroen C3X will also have an electric version that is expected to be launched in early 2025. Latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Nandan.

Citroen C3X exterior styling

Citroen C3X will be underpinned by the modular CMP platform, as seen with C3 and C3 Aircross. The sedan will have SUV-like design cues. It will also have high ground clearance, possibly around the same as 200 mm of C3 Aircross SUV. These distinctive features, coupled with the notchback body style, will make C3X a truly unique offering in its class. Such features are usually seen with high-end cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQS or Porsche Panamera. Skoda Octavia has the same design language, but it has been discontinued in India.

With its crossover profile, Citroen C3X will be a truly distinct offering in comparison to rivals. Similar sized sedans include Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Another thing that can attract customers is the affordable pricing of C3X in comparison to rivals. Citroen has used this approach for its other cars as well.

The heavily camouflaged test mule hides most of the finer details. As Citroen will be looking to launch C3X at an attractive price point, the sedan will borrow heavily from C3 and C3 Aircross. The front fascia is expected to be similar to that of C3 Aircross. But beyond the front doors, the tapering roofline will necessitate new body parts. Changes will also be needed to accommodate the integrated boot lid and rear windscreen that work as a single unit.

Citroen C3X interiors and features

Inside, much of the equipment and features will be borrowed from C3 Aircross. Some of the key highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a range of connectivity features.

Safety kit for C3X could include 6-airbags, hill hold assist, ESP, rear parking sensors and camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Assuming that C3X will be targeting an affordable price point, premium features such as sunroof, ventilated seats, 360° camera and ADAS are unlikely to be available.

Citroen C3X performance

Powering Citroen C3X will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 110 PS of max power and 190 Nm of peak torque. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be available. In comparison, most of the leading midsize sedans have larger capacity and more powerful turbo petrol engines. Strong hybrid option is also available with Honda City.

Citroen could use the C3X name for its upcoming sedan, based on similar-styled C4X sold in Europe. Or, as revealed in trademark filings, C3 Fastlounge name can also be used.