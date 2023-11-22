Best Time To Buy A Citroen? Free Fuel, Ext Warranty, Upto Rs. 2 Lakh Offer

Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross now gets Rs. 1.5 lakh worth of lucrative benefits along with free extended warranty and free 1 year fuel

French carmaker, Citroen, has big intentions for its Asian operations with India being its strong manufacturing base. The company’s C-cubed program has already spawned two vehicles – C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. Third is already testing in the form of C3X crossover sedan. To push sales envelope and clear stock ahead of new year, Citroen is offering huge offers.

Citroen Offers November 2023

Being the newest entrant in mainstream Indian automotive market, Citroen is currently among the low sellers in India. There is a huge scope for dealership expansion and pushing the marketing to establish a stronger presence than it already has. Citroen also follows a theme of offering good infotainment experience and implementing cost-cutting measures in other areas.

This strategy may be one of the primary reasons for slow sales of Citroen cars. Because the lower features list doesn’t always correlate to lower pricing. Citroen is currently offering multiple benefits with their products to push sales and to clear year-end stocks. Benefits are up to Rs. 2 lakh and this makes a tempting proposition to buy a Citroen vehicle in November 2023.

Citroen C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV

Part of Citroen’s C-cubed program, both C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV are based on the same CMP modular platform. Latter sports a modified version of CMP with an extended wheelbase with 3-row seating to fit into compact SUV size bracket.

Citroen is offering both C3 Hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV benefits up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, up by Rs. 50,000 from Rs. 1 lakh worth of benefits already in effect some time ago. On top of it, Citroen is offering 5-year extended warranty for free to boost sales.

Cherry on top, is that Citroen is also offering one year of free fuel for its C3 and C3 Aircross customers. The company didn’t divulge finer details regarding free extended warranty and free one year fuel. Contacting Citroen dealer near you would be advisable.

The offers on C3 and C3 Aircross are in effect till the end of this year – December 31st, 2023. This way, C3 is poised to take on its rivals like Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Hyundai Exter among others. While C3 Aircross takes on compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Honda Elevate.

Citroen C5 Aircross gets highest discounts

Both C3 and C3 Aircross come equipped with the same 1.2L Puretech petrol engine. C3 Hatchback gets Puretech 82 and Puretech 110 (Turbo) engine tune options developing 82 PS, 115 Nm, 5MT and 110 PS, 190 Nm, 6MT respectively.

Citroen C5 Aircross continues to get the same Rs. 2 lakh worth of benefits. This offer is valid till November 30th, 2023. Citroen C5 Aircross is a CBU import vehicle that rivals premium SUVs like Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Hyundai Tucson and the likes.