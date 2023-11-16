Top 10 Sedans Oct 2023 – Dzire, Aura, Verna, City, Ciaz, Tigor, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti DZire ruled the sedan sales list in October 2023 with a 46.34 percent market share

Sedans have been facing challenges in the Indian markets as it is evident from sales figures that hatchbacks and SUVs dominate the markets. With only a handful of sedans currently on sale in India, its sales in the past month dipped by 11.48 percent YoY to 31,721 units, down from 35,833 units sold in October 2022. MoM performance also saw only a marginal growth of 1.60 percent from 31,222 units sold in September 2023.

Maruti DZire highest-selling Sedan in October 2023

Taking into account the top 10 sedans sold last month, it was the Maruti DZire that ruled the segment with 14,699 units sold. No other sedan saw sales cross the 5,000 unit mark. DZire has posted a 19.30 percent YoY growth from 12,321 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales grew by 5.90 percent from 13,880 units sold in September 2023.

It was the Hyundai Aura at No. 2 with 4,096 units sold last month down 3.58 percent over 4,248 units sold in October 2022 to command a 12.91 percent market share. It was however a MoM growth of 5.03 percent over 3,900 units sold in September 2023.

Honda Amaze was the 3rd best-selling sedan in India in October 2023 with 2,890 units sold last month, a 46.90 percent YoY de-growth over 5,443 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales saw better performance with a 12.15 percent growth from 2,577 units sold in September 2023. The next gen Honda Amaze is set to make its debut in 2024. While it will receive several feature updates, it will continue to borrow the same engine lineup as seen on the current generation model.

Posting a YoY growth but MoM decline was the Hyundai Verna mid-size sedan with 2,313 units sold last month, up 6.15 percent from 2,179 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales dipped by 11.38 percent when compared to 2,610 units sold in September 2023.

Outstanding demand was seen for the Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan, sales of which improved by 41.21 percent YoY and 22.90 percent MoM to 1,943 units. The Slavia was the No. 2 best-selling model in the company lineup last month with the Kushaq taking the lead. It was followed by the VW Virtus with a 65.30 percent YoY growth in sales to 1,772 units up from 1,072 units sold in October 2022 while MoM sales fell marginally by 1.06 percent from 1,791 units sold in September 2023.

Tata Tigor, Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, Toyota Camry

Lower down the sales list was Tata Tigor, the company’s only sedan in its portfolio, which has seen sales of 1,563 units, down 60.93 percent from 4,001 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales improved marginally by 1.89 percent over 1,534 units sold in September 2023.

Honda City and Maruti Ciaz saw its sales dip both YoY and MoM to 1,553 units and 695 units respectively. Toyota Camry on the other hand experienced a significant YoY growth of 233.90 percent to 197 units up from just 59 units sold in October 2022. MoM sales however fell by 23.94 percent over 259 units sold in September 2023.