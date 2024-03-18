BluSmart, Citroen Drive Electric Mobility: 125 eC3 (EVs), Eyes Set On 4000

Citroen and BluSmart’s Electric Mobility Pact

Citroen and BluSmart Mobility‘s collaborative efforts extend beyond mere deployment of electric vehicles. They’re on an approach path that’s swiftly getting popular. The end goal is to cater to sustainable urban mobility, addressing infrastructure gaps and consumer concerns alike. Integrating innovative technology and community sentiment, they aim to carve their space in the urban transportation space, one electric ride at a time.

This partnership represents a strategic alliance between two industry renowned names. While driving forward a vision of a cleaner, greener future for urban commuters, the move contributes to larger environmental and societal goals.

Driving Electric Mobility: BluSmart, Citroen flag off 125 eC3 (EVs), 4000 on the Horizon

To set the ball rolling, the first 125 units of the Citroen eC3 (EVs) were flagged off at BluSmart’s EV charging superhub, Bangalore. This inaugural event marked the official commencement of the partnership’s electric mobility initiative. It sets the stage for future deployments. A number that stands tall at 4000 eC3 EVs.

Citroen and BluSmart Mobility will move ahead on ambitious plans for expansion. And would aim to roll out their electric mobility solutions to other cities across India. This expansion will not only benefit urban commuters. As per popular dialogue, the EVs will contribute to reducing carbon emissions, while also alleviating commuter options.

Driving Change With Electric Urban Transport

The move ahead is focused on building a comprehensive electric mobility ecosystem. This includes everything from charging infrastructure to user-friendly mobile apps. End-to-end solutions will make electric mobility more accessible and convenient.

As they continue to expand their fleet and infrastructure, Citroen and BluSmart Mobility will remain dedicated to driving positive change in the urban transportation landscape. With their combined expertise and resources, the journey is onward and upward. Currently, BluSmart operates over 7,000 EVs, and owns and operates 4,400 EV chargers.

Investment Through Assure by BluSmart

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroen India, said, “The eC3’s smart design, operational range, fast charging capabilities, and intuitive technology, are both comfortable and practical, making it an attractive proposition for passengers and fleet operators.”

Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart said, “The onboarding of these EVs was facilitated through Assure by BluSmart, a unique opportunity for retail and institutional investors with access to capital to help finance the transition to eMobility. Through Assure, institutions can finance the purchase of EVs and lease them to BluSmart against fixed rentals.”