Citroen eC3 Shine Launched – New Features To Rival Punch EV

Citroen eC3 Shine claims acceleration from 0-60 km/h in 6.8 seconds, a top speed of 107 km/h and DC charging facilities up to 80% in 57 minutes

The new top-spec Citroen eC3 Shine trim has been launched in India priced between Rs. 13.2 lakh and Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-sh). It was earlier presented in two variants – Live and Feel, launched at Rs 11.50 lakh and Rs 12.13 lakh (ex-sh) respectively. With the launch of Punch.ev with its stellar packaging and fat brochure, Citroen is upping its EV game too.

Citroen eC3 Shine Launched

Its ICE counterpart, C3 Hatchback, was also offered in Live and Feel trims initially and added top-spec Shine trim later on. When compared to ICE C3 Shine Non-Turbo variant, Citroen eC3 Shine costs Rs 5.44 lakh more and Rs. 4.92 lakh more for Turbo variant. The eC3 Shine trim is also offered in Vibe Pack, Dual Tone and Dual Tone Vibe Pack priced at Rs 13.35 lakh, Rs. 13.35 lakh and Rs 13.50 lakh respectively (all prices are ex-showroom).

The new Citroen eC3 Shine marks the company’s attempt to better rival against newly launched Tata Punch.ev. It goes up against the Tiago EV and MG Comet. But the apples to apples comparison points towards recently launched Punch EV. Deliveries of the eC3 will commence soon.

Citroen eC3 Shine trim sports all the same dimensions and features as seen on its ICE counterpart. It measures 3,981mm in length, 1,733 mm in width and 1,586mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,540mm. It boasts a ground clearance of 170mm too.

Added features over Feel trim

The main feature additions have to be 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, rear parking camera and a leather wrapping to its steering wheel. External design additions include front and rear silver faux skid plates

Other features carried over from Feel trim include dual front airbags, manual air conditioning, remote locking, power windows at the front and rear and a height adjustable driver’s seat. It also sports onboard equipment such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology and a 4 speaker sound system.

Connected car tech is via the MyCitroen Connect app that offers users information on vital statistics such as charging status, location and navigate to the nearest charging station. Safety is via dual airbags, ABS with EBD.

No changes to powertrain

Citroen eC3 Shine continues to draw power from a 29.2 kWh battery pack with a single electric motor offering 57 hp power and 143 Nm torque. It offers a 320 km range and fast charging via a DC charger that can charge the battery upto 80 percent in 57 minutes. It can also be charged from 10 to 100 percent via a home charger in 10.5 hours.

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 16.88 seconds. The Citroen eC3 also gets two driving modes of Eco and Standard along with regenerative braking. Citroen eC3 is presented with a 7 year/1,40,000km warranty on battery pack, 5 year/1,00,000km warranty on e-motor and 3 year/1,25,000km warranty on the vehicle.