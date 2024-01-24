Citroen C3 Aircross AT Gets More Torque – Bookings Open

The new Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variants should cost around Rs. 1 lakh extra over their manual counterparts

In the cut-throat compact SUV segment, Citroen is taking a different approach by launching a 3-row offering, while every other OEM stuck to conventional 2-row 5-seat option. However, that one trump card doesn’t seem to be enough for Citroen C3 Aircross. To boost sales, Citroen is now offering an automatic transmission option too.

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch Soon

Honda was the first OEM in India to launch a 3-row compact SUV in the form of BR-V, which was a jacked-up Mobolio MPV. This formula didn’t work well with Indian audience and Honda pulled the plug on it. Now, Citroen is trying its hand with this formula and launched C3 Aircross, which is a lot more proportionate in design than BR-V.

With sub 500 units sales numbers in compact SUV segment, Citroen is exploring new strategies to boost its appeal further. Automatic transmission seems to be the best way to boost sales, considering the massive adoption rate among first-time car buyers. Citroen has already commenced test drives of C3 Aircross automatic variants in India.

Official launch for the same is slated for January 29th and there will be a price premium over manual counterparts. Ahead of launch, Citroen C3 Aircross automatic units have reached dealerships and bookings have been commenced. Considering every other rival offers an automatic variant, it was only logical for Citroen to embrace the same.

The automatic gearbox with Citroen C3 Aircross is highly likely to be the same 6-speed torque converter unit that is on sale in Indonesia. With 6 cogs, the torque spread could be similar to that of manual variants. With this update, we hoped there were a few feature additions too. But that isn’t the case at all.

We say this because Citroen C3 Aircross lacks a lot of features even in its top-end variants that many rivals offer as standard across trim levels. Especially 2024 MG Astor which crams as many features as possible, right from the base variant along with a plush interior and it still undercuts Citroen C3 Aircross base variant in pricing.

More torque with automatic gearbox

There won’t be any mechanical changes other than the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. It will continue to work with the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 110 PS of peak power and 190 Nm of peak torque in manual variants. With automatic variants, Citroen has upped the torque to 205 Nm.

C3 Aircross is based on Citroen’s CMP modular platform shared with C3 Hatchback and upcoming C3X coupe crossover sedan. C3 Aircross rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun. We can expect a price of around Rs. 1 lakh more than manual variants.