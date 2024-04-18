Compact SUV Sales FY 2024 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, HyRyder, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun, Astor

While it is Tata Motors and Mahindra that are leaders in the sub 4m and mid-size SUV segments, Hyundai and Maruti find their Creta and G Vitara at the helm in the compact segment

As hatchback sales in India fight for survival and sedans have hit an all-time low, the sale of SUVs remain unabated be it in the sub 4-m (Nexon Brezza, Venue), mid-size (Scorpio/N, XUV700, Hector, Harrier and Safari) or compact segment (Creta, G Vitara, Seltos, HyRyder, etc). Overall sales across the India PV segment stood at 4.21 million (42.1 lakh) units in FY2024, an increase of 8.22% over 3.89 million (38.9 lakh) units sold in FY23. Of this, it was SUVs in various segments that commanded a lion’s share.

Best-Selling Compact SUVs in FY2024 – Hyundai Creta Leads

In the earlier post we discussed sub 4m SUV sales for FY 2024. In this post, let’s take a look at the performance of Compact SUVs during FY 2024. Hyundai Creta has long been leading the compact SUV segment and it was at the helm in FY2024 with sales of 1,62,773 units sold. Creta sales averaged around 13,564 units each month and set off Q1 FY 23-24 sales at 43,082 units which dipped to 40,611 units in Q2 FY 23-24 to end H1 FY23-24 with 83,693 unit sales. H2 FY23-24 sales were lower at 79,080 units.

At No. 2 was Maruti G Vitara, sales of which improved from 27,105 units sold in Q1 FY 23-24 to 32,633 units in the Q2 period and then on to 35,672 units in Q4 FY23-24. Sales in H1 FY23-24 which stood at 59,738 units grew over the next 6 months to 61,431 units in H2 FY23-24 to a total of 1,21,169 units averaging around 10,097 units per month. Grand Vitara misses out on ADAS tech, but gains in the fact that it comes in with hybrid technology and can also be driven in pure EV mode, causing quite an attraction among buyers in the country.

Even as it is the Kia Seltos higher-end HTX and onward trims that command most buyer’s attention, this compact SUV as a whole has garnered sales of 1,00,423 units in the past fiscal. Sales averaged at 8,369 units per month with H1 FY23-24 sales at 45,852 units and H2 FY23-24 sales growing to 54,571 units. Depending on trim level and colour options, the Seltos currently commands a 3 month waiting period.

Compact SUV Sales FY24 – Toyota HyRyder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq

Toyota HyRyder commands a significant presence in the compact SUV segment with 210mm ground clearance and extended boot space making it ideal for long family trips. It has seen total sales of 48,916 units in the FY24 fiscal at an average of 4,076 units sold each month. Sales in each of the 4 quarters grew extensively from 8,527 units in Q1 FY 23-24 to 11,312 units in Q2 and then on to 11,968 units in Q3. The Q4 period ended with 17,109 units sold taking H1 FY23-24 sales up to 19,839 units and H2 sales notably higher at 29,077 units.

Honda Elevate was a relatively late entrant to this segment. Despite a late start, it has beaten sales of the Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor by huge numbers. Elevate saw sales of 8,507 units in the second quarter of the past fiscal which improved to 14,088 units in Q3 FY23-24 to end H2 sales at 25,135 units. Total sales in the FY24 period stood at 33,642 units, a monthly average of 4,205 units.

Kushaq total sales stood at 23,395 units in FY24 with an average of 1,950 units each month while VW Taigun sales were at 20,485 units, at a monthly average of 1,707 units. MG Astor was at the bottom of the list, accounting for sales of 10,569 units in the past fiscal at an average of 881 units sold each month.