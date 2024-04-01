2024 Kia Seltos Launched – New HTK+ Variants, Price List

New features added with 2024 Kia Seltos launched, better positions it against Creta, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Kushaq, Taigun, Elevate, Astor and C3 Aircross

Strengthening its presence in compact SUV space, Kia has launched updated 2024 Seltos in India. Introduced last year, Seltos facelift is among the most popular SUVs in India right now. The new update adds new variants to Seltos’ lineup along with more features to mid-spec trims like HTK and HTK+ along with new colours right from base HTE trim.

2024 Kia Seltos Launched

Falling in India’s most cut-throat and highly competitive compact SUV segment, Kia has to constantly keep Seltos updated to meet the evolving buyer trends. Kia offers Seltos with nine trim levels – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X Line (S) and X Line. These trim levels get three engine options and five gearbox options.

Mid-spec HTK+ is among the most popular trims with Seltos. This trim level now spawns two new automatic transmission variants with 2024 Kia Seltos launched. These variants are HTK+ G1.5 Petrol IVT and HTK+ 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT. The HTK+ Petrol IVT variant is now the most affordable petrol automatic variant priced at Rs. 15.45 lakh (ex-sh).

Newly added HTK+ 1.5 CRDi Diesel AT is now the most affordable diesel automatic variant priced at Rs. 16.92 lakh (ex-sh). All these powertrain combinations yield a total of 26 variants for Seltos facelift, offering a multitude of choices for buyers at different price points.

Feature updates with mid-spec trims

Not just that, 2024 Kia Seltos launched, increases the value quotient by bundling more features with its mid-spec HTK and HTK+ trims. The more prominent feature additions are seen with HTK+ where Kia is now offering a panoramic sunroof, LED front map lamps, ice-cube LED reading lamps, LED connected tail lights, leatherette-wrapped D-cut steering with Seltos logo.

Other notable additions with HTK+ include drive modes/traction control modes and automatic variants get paddle shifters. HTE trim gets five new colour options Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive, Intense Red and Aurora Black, which HTK+ gets as well.

Feature additions with HTK trim include star map LED DRLs at the front, smart key with a push-button engine start/stop feature along with a remote engine start/stop feature. HTK trim gets LED connected tail lights as well. Also, all the variants now get a 180W charger with 2024 Kia Seltos launched. Powertrains continue to as is without any change.

Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “India’s affection for the Seltos is evident, and our goal is to continually enhance it for our discerning new-age customers. In the refreshed 2024 Seltos, we have made our most popular variant – HTK+ even more attractive with additions of top-end premium features like Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof.

Recognizing a significant demand for Automatic Transmission in the HTK+, ranging from 20-35%, we’ve introduced IVT and 6AT transmissions, amplifying Seltos overall appeal. Moreover, the strategic optimization of other variants by integrating new premium features will definitely help us in aiding sales & growing the segment further.”