Continental Tyres Launched New CrossContact H/T Tyres In India

These new tyres are designed to cater to both on-road and off-road vehicles and are being offered with multi-purpose tread patterns

Continental Tyres, a leading manufacturer of premium tyres, has introduced a premium range of tyres in India. These new CrossContact H/T (H/T = Highway/Terrain) tyres are being produced at the company’s ModiPuram plant in Uttar Pradesh and are specifically designed for Indian road conditions.

Continental CrossContact H/T Tyres

Ideally suited for both on-road and off-road vehicles, the new Continental CrossContact H/T tyres are offered in a range of rim sizes from 15 inches to 18 inches in diameter thus allowing for a perfect fit for all types of passenger vehicles currently on sale in India. Though currently offered in select variant, the company confirms that the complete range will go on sale in India in the coming months.

Continental CrossContact H/T Tyres are both versatile and durable and designed with a host of tread patterns. They are sturdy enough to take on the challenges posed by Indian road conditions and offer both high mileage and better driver and passenger comforts. Safety of the vehicle is also enhanced while the multi-purpose tread pattern ensures both lower road noise and increased tread life.

Suitable across a range of passenger vehicles, crossovers and SUVs, the new tyres from Continental are designed of a rubber compound and boast of a sturdy structure that ensures added grip even while traversing over loose stones or uneven surfaces. Grip teeth or small protrusion in tread grooves have been added to offer better grip on non-asphalt surfaces while tyre shoulders are designed for added strength to shield the tyres from damage from stones.

High Mileage, Added Comfort and Safety

Continental CrossContact H/T tyres offer better mileage with tread design ensuring lesser wear and tear. The special tread also significantly reduces road noise levels both inside and outside the vehicle by upto 10 percent.

Samir Gupta, Managing Director of Continental Tyres India and Head of Central Region BA RE APAC, had this to say about the recently introduced Continental CrossContact H/T tyres – “We are excited to introduce CrossContact H/T in India,”. “With the multipurpose pattern, low road noise, and improved tread life, the product greatly fulfils Indian driver’s needs and ensures a safe and comfortable ride across various Indian terrains”.

Continental Tyres also plans expansion of manufacturing capacities at its ModiPuram plant by the end of CY 2024 into which the company has invested over Rs 1,000 crores since inception. The company is also expanding its retail stores across India, which currently stand at around 200 Continental branded tyres shops, by 50-60% of current volume levels over next 5 years.

Apart from emphasis in the passenger vehicle segment, the company is also paying particular attention to the commercial vehicle segment with its intelligent tyre (i-Tyre) range that comes in with a sensor to capture tyre temperature and pressure thus allowing for upto 3% better fuel efficiency.