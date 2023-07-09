Drive SUVs Standing Up Like In A Tank – Ford’s Patent Makes It Possible

What seems like a radical idea now, has potential to become more commonplace in the future

Present-day cars are equipped with a wide range of hi-tech features including remote functions and ADAS. It makes it apparent that the auto industry has been actively deploying tech upgrades wherever possible.

Taking it to the next level is a new standing-up driving system that Ford is developing. A patent has been filed for the same. It is not certain how soon or if Ford is even planning to launch this new driving system on a commercial scale. Based on first impressions, it seems that it can be offered as an optional feature.

Ford standing-up driving system – How it works?

Ford’s standing-up driving system can be used with topless vehicles like the Bronco. It can be especially useful across off-road trails. There can be many situations when the driver may need to stand up to get a better view of the terrain, obstacles, etc. This can be quite exhausting if done repeatedly. It has safety risks as well.

Ford’s standing-up driving system seems like the perfect solution. The patent reveals the presence of capacitive touch controls mounted on the windshield header. Using these controls, the driver can ride the vehicle standing-up. Users can control basic functions such as throttle, brake and steering.

Another interesting aspect is that the standing-up driving system will be automatically activated based on the driver’s position inside the cabin. Sensors will be used to detect if the driver is fully seated, partially seated or standing-up. As soon as the system detects a partially seated or standing-up position, the secondary controls on the windshield header will be automatically activated. This will ensure a seamless and quick transition from primary driving systems to secondary controls.

Safety aspects of Ford’s standing-up driving system

Ford will be using cameras, touch sensors and ultrasonic sensors with the standing-up driving system to ensure safety of users. Braking, acceleration and speed will be automatically adjusted when the secondary controls are active. It will be crucial in ensuring a jerk-free experience and safety of users while driving standing-up. There will be terrain limitations as well. For example, Ford’s standing-up driving system won’t be suitable for negotiating a steep ascent.

While adding functionality, Ford’s standing-up driving system can also be great fun for users. Driving while standing-up will provide unhindered 360° views of the surroundings. Such panoramic views won’t be possible while sitting in the cockpit.

While a patent has been filed, it does not guarantee that the standing-up driving system will be launched. The tech will be easier to develop, but the system could run into practical problems during actual off-road tests. Limitations of the system could prevent it from going mainstream. If Ford launches it, the standing-up driving system can be offered with future versions of Raptor and Wildtrak models. Another possibility is trucks with appropriate sunroofs.

