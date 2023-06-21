2023 Hyundai Venue Gets ADAS, New Colours, 6 Drive Modes – In Taiwan

Out of the seven English shades Hyundai Venue gets in Taiwan, Oxford Green and London Red seems to be the only ones to get Britain’s coat of arms badging

Venue sub 4m SUV is a global model from Hyundai and is very popular in quite a few markets. In Taiwan, Hyundai Venue gets vibrant new colours that will definitely set them apart from rivals. These colours play quite a role in customer purchase decisions and are likely to be an attempt of bringing British style to Taiwanese customers.

We say this because these new colours lean towards classic British shades. Hyundai Taiwan calls them Oxford Green and London Red. These new colours join other English-named shades namely Grey Grey, Tiffany Blue, Jennifer Wong, Super Circle Powder and White Black. If you’re scratching your head, Jennifer Wong is Yellow and Super Circle Powder is Pink.

Hyundai Venue Gets Vibrant New Colour Range

The South Korean brand is emphasizing British style for Taiwanese customers by offering a 3D Britain’s coat of arms (flag) on the tailgate. Britain’s coat of arms is present on the inside too. Especially on the seats where it is debossed. Speaking of seats, they are part leather and part checkered wool fabric.

I can only imagine the number of triboelectric shocks that friction with this wool material will generate. Materials like wool give away electrons very easily. This fabric has a classic British checkered pattern, though. Similar checkered pattern is on a British-style storage box in the boot too.

Oxford Green colourway gets a glossy dark moss-green shade that wouldn’t fly in India though. There is a contrasting white roof and white inserts in the lower bumper. Hyundai has given it white rear parking sensors which look very neat. Same can’t be said about Black door handles and ORVMs. Those should have been White too as they are in London Red.

Speaking of London Red, it gets a vibrant and lustrous cherry red shade with contrasting White colour. This colourway takes inspiration from London’s iconic red telephone booths. Grey Grey has base grey shade and contrasting red colour, which looks unique and is definitely personal preference.

Taiwan gets a larger 1.6L petrol motor

In Taiwan, Venue is still in the pre-facelift design while India gets the newer facelifted design. Taiwan-spec model gets the older steering wheel and it lacks India-spec model’s fully digital instrument screen as well. But in Taiwan Venue gets Hyundai Smartsense ADAS tech, which the Indian model doesn’t.

Along with that Hyundai Venue features a 1.6L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine (120 bhp, 154 Nm, 8-step IVT) in Taiwan. Venue Taiwan-spec features 17” alloy wheels, an inch larger than in India and also get 6 drive modes too. Would we like these English shades with India-spec Venue? Probably not Oxford Green and Super Circle Powder.