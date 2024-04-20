Euro-Spec Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Unveiled – Petrol, Hybrid & EV Versions

Citroen C3 Aircross looks strikingly similar to its Indian-spec counterpart but is positioned on the Smart Car Platform as Euro C3

French automaker Citroën has unveiled the new C3 Aircross SUV for European markets. It will be different from its Indian spec counterpart in the fact that the European spec model will be positioned on Smart Car Architecture unlike the CMP architecture seen on the Indian model. Apart from this difference, the European spec C3 Aircross also gets different styling though the two will share the same powertrain options.

Euro-Spec Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Unveiled

Slated to go on sale across Europe in the coming months, the new C3 Aircross shows off distinct differences in its makeup over its earlier model. These include a boxier stance with new front and rear ends, revised lighting in the front with integrated DRLs, a closed-off front grille and a sculpted tailgate and C-shaped tail lamps towards the rear.

Black cladding and silver accents add a more premium appeal. The sides get accentuated with common design elements as are also seen on the India spec model with thicker C Pillars, wrap-around rear windshield and squared fenders. Citroen C3 Aircross European-spec model is 7 mm longer as compared to the Indian-spec model, measuring 4,390 mm in length with a 7-seater arrangement.

This will make the C3 Aircross the first vehicle in its segment in Europe to offer 7 seats. However, the last row will have foldable seats as are also seen on the India spec model. Onboard features will include a head-up display unit, rear parking sensors, an infotainment system with smartphone integration and wireless phone charging.

Citroen C3 Aircross – Powertrain and Transmission Options

Citroen C3 Aircross will sport both petrol, hybrid and electric powertrain options. These will include a 1.2 liter turbo petrol unit that makes 91 hp power and gets mated to a 5 speed manual while the 48V mild hybrid powertrain gets a 6 speed dual clutch transmission. Its electric version will draw its power via the same 44 kWh battery pack seen on the eC3 that supports 100 kW DC fast charging.

Citroen also sells the C3 Aircross in Indian markets where it draws power via a 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine delivering 110 hp power and 190 Nm torque. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun in this segment.

Citroen also plans launch of an electrified version of the Aircross set for launch later this year. As of now the company is actively testing the new Basalt coupe which is also based on the same C-Cubed platform as seen on the C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross.

The automaker is currently in the process of opening new dealerships in India ahead of new car launches later this year. Along with the new Basalt coupe, Citroen also plans the launch of the Citroen C3X, automatic versions of C3 Aircross and Citroen eC3 Aircross.