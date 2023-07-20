Toyota has received its first order for the Hilux from Indian Army following tests in altitudes of 13,000 feet

The Indian Army is expanding their fleet of vehicles. Earlier this month, the Indian Army placed an order for a total of 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. This is in addition to the earlier order of 1,470 Scorpio SUVs.

Apart from these models, the Indian Army also uses Maruti Gypsy and Tata Xenon pick-ups. The Army also seeks to add the new Maruti Jimny 5-door to its fleet to replace the current Gypsy. More recently Toyota has delivered the first lot of Hilux 4×4 pickup trucks for use by the Army. However, the exact number has not yet been revealed.

Toyota Hilux 4×4 pickup trucks for Indian Army

The Hilux were finalized for fleet duty following several months of training and the models were evaluated by Northern Command of the Indian Army’s Technical Evaluation Committee. Toyota Hilux was tested across varying weather conditions and over rough terrain from subzero temperatures to altitudes of over 13,000 feet. Toyota Hilux 4x4s delivered to the Army received a grey metallic paint scheme though it is not known if they have received any other modifications as compared to the model sold to civilians.

Toyota Hilux is suited for several applications. Being positioned on the Fortuner’s ladder-on-frame architecture and offering 4×4 capabilities, with 29 degree approach and 26 degree departure angle, the Hilux gets water wading capacity of depths of 700mm. It can take on challenging terrain with ease and allows for the Army troops to pass across extreme conditions at India’s borders.

Its wide storage bay is also suited to carry men in camouflage and for transporting supplies. Toyota Hilux measures 5325 mm in length, 1855 mm in width, 1815 mm in height and has 3085 mm wheelbase. The rear bay length is at 510 mm and is capable of payload capacity of 435 kgs.

Toyota Hilux also gets several driver and passenger conveniences which include 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, full LED illumination and a powered driver’s seat. It also sports a multi-information display and cruise control to name a few. Safety is enhanced via features such as front and rear parking sensors, 7 airbags, hill-assist control, vehicle stability control and rearview camera.

Toyota Hilux Engine and Transmission

Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8 liter, 4 cylinder, turbo diesel engine offering 204 hp power at 3000-3400rpm and 420 Nm torque in MT and 500 Nm in AT at 1600-2800rpm. The engine is mated to either 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.

4 wheel drive is offered as standard while it also receives a low range gearbox and front and rear electronic differential locks. The armed forces are also seeking to add a series of electric vehicles to their fleet and more recently the India Air Force purchased 12 Tata Nexon EVs.