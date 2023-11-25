Force Trax Cruiser Safari Version Gets Two Sunroof As Standard

This Force Trax Cruiser Safari version is a special application vehicle deployed on duty starting at Tadoba Tiger Reserve soon

Lifestyle off-road vehicles have been all the rage in the recent past with Mahindra riding this wave like a champ. There’s another name that is pretty much associated with lifestyle and adventurous lifestyle – Force Motors. The company has launched Force Trax Cruiser Safari version in India for jungle expeditions.

Force Trax Cruiser Safari Version

The company is diversifying its portfolio and carving multiple versions of its immensely versatile Cruiser body. For starters, Cruiser has an Ambulance version, Utility Van version and now the Safari or expeditions version. Cruiser is also sold on its own as Cruiser, which is a 13-seat version and there is separate sub-brand Citiline 10-seter version as well.

With its unmatched versatility, Force Trax Cruiser is a fitting choice to eke out a Safari version for multiple jungle expeditions. Initially, Force Trax Cruiser Safari version will be put to use at Tadoba Tiger Reserve soon, as we can see with the decals on the body. There have been extensive modifications to standard Cruiser MUV to carve out this purpose-built Safari vehicle.

For starters, doors have been extensively modified to have more glass area. This is particularly useful in Safari and expedition vehicles. These windows won’t roll down, owing to their size. Ventilation for cabin is in the form of dual sunroofs and AC (roof-mounted vents with separate blower for rear 2nd and 3rd row passengers).

Speaking of rows, Force Trax Cruiser Safari version has seating for six, spanning across 3 rows with sliding leatherette captain seats. This is the same vehicle that can seat 10 in Citiline and 13 in Standard Cruiser. But in a Safari vehicle, there has to be enough wiggle room to stand too. So, 6-seater layout is logical.

Visual differences from regular Cruiser

Not only on the inside, Force Trax Cruiser Safari version has multiple alterations on the outside too. Apart from the large stuck windows, there is a green colour for this vehicle that should blend in nicely with surrounding environments. Front windshield has a guard that Force offers with 3-door Gurkha as it is basically the exact same windscreen.

Headlights and bumper are identical to standard Crusier and there is a beefy bull guard here too. Attached to this front bull guard are side guards that extend across car’s profile and seem to fixed to car’s ladder-frame chassis at multiple locations. This should act as side step and maybe a frame to stand. Depending upon the wildlife habitat, of course.

There is a sturdy roof carrier on top of its 3rd row. Maybe helping passengers to hold on to, while standing through the twin sunroof. There are chrome-finished alloy wheels too that look like they are 15-inch in size. Where powertrains are concerned, it gets the same Mercedes-derived 2.6L FM CR diesel engine that also powers every other Force vehicle.

We can see a white number plate too, which begs the question, why doesn’t Force sell its Cruiser-based vehicles for private buyers? Imagine a Force vehicle with 5.1m length and 3m+ wheelbase to rival Mahindra Scorpio N that has exterior styling elements and off-road hardware of Gurkha and a different and more upmarket interior? With a seating capacity of 6 or 7 passengers and acres of legroom and headroom. All for Rs. 15 lakh (ex-sh). Why not?