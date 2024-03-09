Ford Endeavour and Ranger New Spy Shots From Chennai Port – Interiors, Exteriors Detailed

While Everest (Endeavour) targets Fortuner, MU-X and Gloster, Ford Ranger takes on Hilux, V-Cross and upcoming Scorpio Pik-Up

New vehicles imported from Ford in India have created quite a commotion among the enthusiasts in the country. Recently, images of Ford Everest (Endeavour) and Ranger pickup truck being towed around Chennai city on the back of flatbed trucks went viral. Now, images of Everest and Ranger being unloaded from containers at the port have gone viral.

Ford Everest & Ranger Images From Port

Once a leading automaker in India, Ford used to be a staple manufacturer in the Asian subcontinent. Company offered Ecosport and Endeavour to enthusiasts in its heyday. Due to a combination of factors, Ford pulled the plug on its Indian operations abruptly. The Ecosport facelift that was under testing, was never launched.

Now, Ford is contemplating re-establishing itself in India and maintaining its manufacturing presence. In that regard, we can see Ford Everest SUV (Endeavour in India) and Ranger pickup truck being imported into India. Both these vehicles spotted in India, had no camouflage and were on the back of a flatbed truck being towed to Ford’s Chennai plant.

These images showing two Ford brutes on flatbed trucks went viral two days ago. Now, Weguide Auto has posted images of Everest and Ranger from the port right before they were loaded on said flatbed trucks. We can see Everest and Ranger freshly taken out of their containers at Chennai port.

Ford Everest SUV used to be on sale in India as Endeavour. But Ranger was never on sale here. Both these vehicles are in RHD (Right Hand Drive) layout, as seen in the interior images. While the Ranger pickup truck imported in India is XLT 4X4 trim, Everest imported in India is Trend trim.

Speculations on re-starting operations

Considering Ford chose to import both Everest and Ranger in India could indicate that the company is targeting the upper end of adventure lifestyle and premium D2 segment SUVs. While Ranger will target Toyota Hilux, Isuzu V-Cross and upcoming Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up, Ford Everest SUV will clash with Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and upcoming MG Gloster facelift.

Ford might start its next inning in the Indian market with Everest and Ranger. This is a smart move as both these vehicles are based on the same T6 ladder-frame chassis and share most of the styling, sheet metal and interior elements. We can expect a common 2.0L diesel engine with single turbo (180 bhp, 420 Nm) and twin turbo (210 bhp and 500 Nm) configs.

Interior highlights between the two are soft-touch plastics, leather seats, 12-inch portrait screen with Sync 4A, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, Fordpass connect, an 8-speaker system, an ADAS suite and others. Considering the premium positioning of Everest, it could get more features like India-spec Endeavour did. It is possible that Ford has imported these vehicles for feasibility testing and intends to launch them. Speaking of launch, 2025 may be Ford’s year of comeback.

Source