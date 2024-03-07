Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Spotted On Flat Bed Behind Everest SUV

Both Ford Ranger pickup pruck spotted and Ford Everest were on the back of a flat bed truck without any camouflage to hide their identity

In a rather interesting turn of events, Ford has been hauling a few vehicles undisguised towards its plant in Chennai. Earlier this day, we covered Ford Everest (Endeavour) spotted on a flat bed truck around Chennai. As it turned out, there was another vehicle behind it on a separate flat bed truck – Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Ford Ranger Pickup Truck Spotted

Globally, Ford has seen massive success with pickup trucks and large SUVs along with hybrid and electric vehicles. The same strategy could be implemented in India. We would wager a compact SUV with hybrid electric powertrain bearing EcoSport name, Mustang EV and then Ford Endeavour (rebranded Ford Everest) and Ranger Pickup truck.

This is where the recent revelations from Chennai revolving around Ford come into play. Earlier in the day, we covered Ford Everest being towed on a flat bed truck. There was no camouflage on this SUV and it almost looked like Ford was taking it to their facility to start powertrain feasibility testing with this unit.

However, there was a second vehicle that Ford was transporting behind Everest SUV. This is Ford Ranger pickup truck that is currently very popular in markets like Europe and Australia. Just like Everest SUV, Ford Ranger pickup truck was completely naked too, without any camouflage.

If launched in India, Ford Everest will take on Endeavour’s arch nemesis, Toyota Fortuner, along with MG Gloster and Isuzu MU-X. Mahindra used to be active in this race too, with Alturas G4, which is now discontinued. While Ranger has to face Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross along with upcoming Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck.

Specs and powertrains

It would make the most logical sense for Ford to manufacture both Everest (Endeavour) and Ranger in India. Both these brutes are based on the same T6 ladder-on-frame platform. While Everest is close to 5m in length and in SUV design, Ranger is close to 5.4m in length in mid-size pickup truck design.

If launched in India, a 2.0L diesel with either a single turbo or twin turbo setup between both vehicles is highly likely. Power will be between 180 bhp and 210 bhp and torque will be between 420 Nm and 500 Nm, depending on configs. Ford could begin feasibility testing for Indian market with these imported units.

Will Ford spring back to India?

Automotive juggernaut, Ford, is contemplating its decision where it stopped manufacturing presence in the Asian subcontinent. The company sold its Sanand plant to Tata Motors, a transaction that sailed smoothly. However, Ford’s Chennai plant deal was on the last stages with JSW Group.

While it was considered a done deal, Ford withdrew from the dialogues and retained the Chennai plant for itself. Hence sparking an ocean of speculations to flood through the gates. Rumours suggest people in the know-how at Ford India revealed that the company could implement its global strategy in India with large SUVs, pickup trucks, hybrids and EVs.