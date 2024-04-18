Ford Territory SUV Name Trademarked In India – Rivals Harrier, XUV700

Ford India is getting ready to make a comeback with new SUVs – First launch is expected in 2025

Ford’s presence in the Indian automotive market has been a subject of speculation and scrutiny in recent times. Amidst uncertainties about its future trajectory, Ford India has made significant moves that suggest a potential resurgence. One such indication is the trademark filings for the Ford Territory SUV, hinting at the company’s strategic intentions in the Indian market.

Ford Territory SUV Patented In India

While Ford has maintained its manufacturing facility in Chennai, there have been murmurs about the possibility of reviving its production operations. The emergence of patents for various models, including the Ford Territory SUV, underscores the company’s exploration of different segments and its commitment to reestablishing its foothold.

Along with recently spotted Endeavour (Everest) SUV and Ranger pickup in India, there have been multiple new patents that Ford has filed with probabilities of launch. One of the patents is for Endeavour SUV or Everest. This has been Ford’s hottest and most celebrated model in India and is highly likely to launch again.

Ranger pickup has been imported in India and was spied near the company plant. More interesting are the new design patents Ford has in India. One suggests a compact SUV that will take on the likes of Creta, while the other design patent looks like it could be a crossover MPV. Think Kia Carens or Maruti Suzuki XL6.

The latest patent that has surfaced online is of Ford Territory, also known as Equator in some markets. Ford Territory is a 4.6m long SUV and sits below Everest (Endeavour). When launched, Ford Territory will lock horns with Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector and the likes. This segment strikes a decent proposition of good profitability and sales.

What does it offer?

Ford Territory is a handsome-looking machine and we can see a glimpse of it in the patented design. Large grill on the fascia, split headlight approach, swanky wheels, conservative silhouette, traditional LED tail lights, and good road presence are Territory’s exterior highlights.

On the inside, there are twin displays that dominate the dashboard. 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12-inch instrument cluster, soft-touch, plastics, panoramic sunroof, large boot, 6 airbags, ADAS suite and connected tech are some of the notable interior highlights.

Powertrain-wise, there are 170 PS 1.5L and 190 PS 1.8L Ecoboost range of 4-cylinder engines. Where gearbox is concerned, there seems to be a sole 7-speed DCT unit. Considering the uproar in SUV popularity, Ford could explore the option of navigating the mid-size SUV segment in India. If it aims to be competitive in the market, expect a pricing in the range of Rs 25 lakhs.