New Ford MPV For India Patent Sketch Leaks – Ertiga, XL6, Carens Rival

With multiple patents / trademarks filed in recent months, it appears that Ford is planning a mega re-entry into the Indian market

Since the start of 2024, Ford has filed patents for Endeavour and a new entry-level SUV. Ford Mustang EV has also been trademarked in India. And now, Ford has filed a patent for a new product that looks like an MPV.

Ford new MPV for India – Key features

Leaked patent of Ford’s new MPV for India reveals that it has a simple, elegant design. Headlamps have a sleek profile and come with integrated LED DRLs. However, they appear pretty much standard units and are not something that will come across as fanciful. The fog lamp housing is relatively more eye-catching and comes in a polygonal shape. It introduces a touch of ruggedness to the front fascia. A similar effect can also be seen with the large, signature Ford grille.

Side profile has circular wheel arches, thick body cladding, door moulding, chrome lined windows and rugged alloy wheels. The MPV has functional roof rails, a panoramic sunroof and shark fin antenna. Part of the wraparound tail lamps can be seen in the design patent. The rear overhang is sizable, which should allow ample boot space for a wide variety of luggage items.

Entirely new Ford MPV for India

As evident in the design patent, it is an entirely new MPV model. It is not something that Ford already sells across international markets. The MPV is likely to be a product designed with focus on the Indian market. However, Ford will actively pursue export markets with the new MPV. Ford may be looking to get the benefits available under the government’s PLI scheme. With local manufacturing and a high level of localization, Ford can reduce production cost.

If priced competitively and equipped with an updated equipment list, Ford’s new MPV can work as a viable option. As of now, the entry-level MPV segment is dominated by the likes of Maruti Ertiga, XL6, Kia Carens and Toyota Rumion. Instead of competing directly with Maruti MPVs, Ford may position its new MPV as a more premium alternative.

It will meet all the expectations such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, roomy interiors, voice commands, multi-zone AC and connectivity tech. ADAS features are likely to be offered with higher trims.

Ford new MPV – Launch date, pricing

Ford is silently making its moves for its India re-entry, without any formal announcements. The company had earlier cancelled its Chennai plant sale with JSW Group. There are speculations that Ford may also form a JV with Tata Motors. Talking about Ford’s new MPV, it is not certain when it will be launched in India. Anytime during FY 2025-26 seems like a probable guess. As for the pricing, Ford’s new MPV for India could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh.