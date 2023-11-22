Gogoro CrossOver Launch In December – Company’s 1st Scooter In India

Production of Gogoro’s first electric scooter for India has commenced at the company’s plant in Aurangabad

After a long wait, Gogoro has finally revealed its plans for Indian market. While there are many options available in its home market Taiwan, the company has chosen to start its innings in India with the Gogoro CrossOver. Unveiled in October, the CrossOver is the newest scooter to be added to Gogoro’s international portfolio.

Gogoro CrossOver production begins in India

Post the launch in December, sales of Gogoro CrossOver are expected to commence in early 2024. Initially, much of the production will fulfil the needs of B2B partners. Gogoro has tie-ups with companies like Zomato and Swiggy. The CrossOver will also be supplied to Zypp Electric, an EV-only delivery firm.

At a later stage, Gogoro will also target the commuter segment with newer variants of the CrossOver. The company has committed investments worth $1.5 billion (approx. Rs 12,300 crore) in Maharashtra. The design of the scooter reveals that it is a versatile machine, capable of carrying a lot of cargo. Gogoro CrossOver utilizes a steel tubular frame.

With a wheelbase of 1,400 mm, it is longer than any other Gogoro scooter in production. It can carry cargo at the rear, in the floorboard area and at the front. The protruding LED headlight at front is topped with a metal bracket. It can be used to install a rack at the front. The flat floorboard area is pretty big and can carry a significant amount of cargo.

For mounting cargo at rear, Gogoro is likely to offer optional accessories such as luggage racks, panniers and top cases. In its stock form, the scooter has a foldable pillion seat. While making space for cargo, it doubles up as a backrest for the rider. The pillion seat can also be removed completely to accommodate extra-large cargo items.

Gogoro CrossOver specs, performance

Suspension setup of Gogoro CrossOver comprises telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The scooter has 12-inch wheels. Braking duties are performed by 220 mm front and 180 mm rear disc brakes. The scooter has ground clearance of 142 mm and weighs 126 kg with the batteries included.

There are two battery packs, weighing around 10 kg each. The batteries are swappable units, with Gogoro promising a superfast 6-second swapping time. This will allow gig workers to optimize their work hours and boost profitability with maximum uptime. The powertrain to be used for CrossOver in India is yet to be revealed. Across international markets, Gogoro CrossOver utilizes a liquid-cooled motor that generates 7 kW (9.51 PS) of max power and 26.6 Nm of peak torque.

It remains to be seen if private buyers will be offered this same configuration. For B2B segment, each of the battery packs could be of 1.6 kWh capacity. The B2B variant will have a less powerful motor, generating around 3 kW (4 PS). Top speed could be around 60-65 kmph, whereas range will be close to 100 km on a full charge.

Gogoro has chosen to maximize use of locally sourced components. This will help achieve a lower price point for its scooters in India. Ownership cost can be further reduced by offering recharged batteries as a service. Gogoro will also be working to expand its network of battery-swapping stations. As of now, the company has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to host its battery-swapping stations.

