Maruti Sales Breakup Sep 2023 – Baleno, Swift, Jimny, Invicto, Fronx, Brezza

Maruti PV sales were boosted by increased demand for the Grand Vitara, Jimny, XL6 and Fronx while Baleno sales fell YoY and MoM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has registered sales of 1,50,812 units in September 2023 reporting a YoY growth of 2 percent over 1,48,380 units sold in September 2022. However, MoM sales dipped 3 percent when compared to 1,56,114 units sold in August 2023. Maruti Baleno hatchback not only topped company sales charts but was also the best-selling car in India in the past month despite a YoY and MoM decline. Sales stood at 18,417 units, down 5 percent from 19,369 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales also fell marginally by 1 percent when compared to 18,516 units sold in August 2023.

Detailed Breakup of Maruti Suzuki Sales in September 2023

At No. 2 was WagonR which has also seen a YoY de-growth to 16,250 units in September 2023 down 19 percent as against 20,078 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales improved by 4 percent from 15,578 units sold in August 2023. Also posting a YoY decline in sales was Maruti Brezza with 15,001 units sold last month, down 3 percent from 15,445 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales went up by 3 percent from 14,572 units sold in August 2023.

It was the Swift hatchback that posted a 23 percent YoY growth in sales to 14,703 units in September 2023. This was as compared to 11,988 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales however dipped by 21 percent from 18,653 units sold in August 2023. The new gen Maruti Swift is in the making and is likely to come in with larger dimensions, based on an advanced version of the Heartect platform.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and DZire have each seen 45 percent increase in sales on a YoY basis. DZire sales rose to 13,880 units from 9,601 units sold in September 2022 while MoM sales were up 4 percent from 13,293 units sold in August 2023. Ertiga sales grew to 13,528 units from 9,299 units in September 2022 while MoM sales were higher by 10 percent over 12,315 units sold in August 2023.

Maruti Grand Vitara at No. 2 in Compact SUV Sales

Maruti Grand Vitara has seen outstanding demand in September 2023. Sales stood at 11,736 units from 4,769 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales however, remained flat with a marginal 1 percent decline over 11,818 units sold in August 2023. The Grand Vitara was the No. 2 highest selling compact SUV in India last month with the Hyundai Creta taking a No.1 spot.

The relatively new Maruti Fronx, the sub 4 meter crossover SUV that made its debut earlier this year, added 11,455 units to total company sales in September 2023. This was a 6 percent MoM decline over 12,164 units sold in August 2023. In August 2023, the Fronx was the 9th best-selling car attracting buyers thanks to it being a spacious car in an affordable price range.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco van sales dipped YoY and MoM by 12 percent and 6 percent respectively to 11,147 units. There had been 12,697 units and 11,859 units sold in September 2022 and August 2023 respectively. Maruti Alto sales also fell YoY and MoM to 7,791 units. This was a massive 69 percent YoY decline over 24,844 units sold in September 2022. MoM sales fell by 19 percent as against 9,603 units sold in August 2023.

Increased demand was seen for the XL6, sales of which grew by 47 percent YoY and 8 percent MoM to 4,511 units while it was the new Jimny 5 door that saw sales of 2,651 units last month. This was a 13 percent MoM decline from 3,104 units sold in August 2023. Maruti Suzuki has commenced exports of the new Jimny 5-door version to markets of Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Lower down the list was the Celerio (3,246 units), S-Presso (2,560 units), Ignis (2,056 units), Ciaz (1,491 units) and the new Invicto MPV (389 units).