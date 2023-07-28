Harley-Davidson X440 Booking Window To Close On 3rd August

Harley-Davidson X440: Booking Now Could Lock in the Price Before It Rides Higher

With Royal Enfield brand to take on, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotorCorp are strapped together with the launch of X440. With Nightster-inspired design, and Harley-Davidson brand value, there is a lot to like about X440. Triumph Speed 400 is yet another legacy brand offering from Bajaj-Triumph duo that crashed into Hero and Harley’s party by announcing deliveries.

There is an overwhelming reception for Harley-Davidson X440 in India. Customer previews have begun and prospective buyers have till 3rd August 2023 to make a decision. This costs 5 grands. Let’s get down to finer details.

Harley-Davidson X440: Test Rides and Production Updates

The company announced a starting price for base Denim model at Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-sh). Top-spec S model is pricier at Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-sh). Harley-Davidson India announced bookings on July 3rd, 2023, ensuring a long month of activity.

Harley-Davidson India has planned a thorough event schedule to keep customers engaged until delivery of their prized possessions.

Test rides for will commence from September 1st, 2023 at a national scale. The company will commence production in September at company’s Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan state. Delivery for Harley-Davidson X440 customers will begin from October onwards.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are considering ramping up production line to accommodate more capacity. Level of scalability will depend on demand and purchase trends.

Beat Price Hikes in the Future

When Harley-Davidson India commences bookings again, there is likely to be a change in pricing depending on time and input costs. Updated pricing details will be available at a later date. So, getting on the orderbook now could prove to be beneficial.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of inquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily.

“The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition.”