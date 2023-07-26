Triumph Speed 400 First Batch Dispatched To Dealers – Deliveries In A Few Days

The new Triumph Speed 400 is being offered with over 25 genuine accessories, allowing buyers to accessorize their bikes as per individual preferences

Triumph Motorcycles Limited has officially launched two new motorcycles, the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X. Of these, Speed 400 will be available from the end of July 2023, while the Scrambler 400X will be available in showrooms from October 2023. Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2,33,000. However, there was an introductory price of Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers, which got sold out in the first 10 days of bookings opening.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X motorcycles, designed by Triumph, and are built by Bajaj at the Chakan plant near Pune. India is the first country to receive these two bikes from Triumph following which they will make their way to other markets later. Dispatch to dealers have now started, with deliveries to start by month end.

Triumph Speed 400 Dispatch to dealer starts

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X aim to take competition right to Royal Enfield’s 350 cc motorcycles. They will also compete with the Harley Davidson X440, BMW G310 range, KTM motorcycles as well as the upcoming RE Himalayan 450.

New Triumph duo boast of advanced features with better rider focused technologies. The Speed 400 receives two tone colour schemes in Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours while the Scrambler 400X gets ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, and colour options of Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice.

The new Speed 400 sports a rounded headlamp, semi digital instrument cluster, stepped up seat and curved fuel tank with knee indents. It also gets a low slung exhaust, ride by wire throttle, switchable traction control system and a large analogue speedometer and LCD screen that shows off tachometer, fuel range and gear indicator. It also gets Bosch dual channel ABS and an anti-theft immobilizer as a part of its safety equipment. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

Triumph Speed 400 – Engine, Suspension and Braking

Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X draw their power via the same 398cc liquid cooled, 4 valve, DOHC single cylinder engine that offers 40 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox. Speed 400 gets 17 inch alloy wheels, suspension is via 140mm front and 130 mm rear and 300mm front disc brakes. Seat height is at 790 mm and kerb weight at 170 kgs.

The Scrambler 400X on the other hand receives a longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics. It rides on 19 inch front and 17 inch rear alloy wheels. Its seat height is at 835 mm while kerb weight is at 179 kgs. It gets 150cc suspension at the front and rear and 320 mm front disc brakes.

While the bikes can be further accessories via a total of 25 genuine accessories, the company is also offering a 16,000 km service interval with 2 years of unlimited mileage warranty along with extended warranty for another 3 years. Bajaj has claimed that maintenance of these new Triumph motorcycles will be less than that of Royal Enfield 350 over a period of 3 years.