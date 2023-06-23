Harley-Davidson X440 Exhaust Note Teased – Pure Music

Transforming roaring engine noises into a musical purr is an art that has been perfected by Harley-Davidson

Developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp, Harley Davidson X440 is scheduled to make its global debut next month. It’s a new beginning for the marquee brand, as it throws the challenge to middleweight segment leader Royal Enfield.

Ahead of its launch, Harley-Davidson has shared a captivating teaser of X440 gliding through the great Himalayas. Also revealed is the exhaust note, which seems quite refined and melodious. Ultimately, it’s the enthusiasts’ votes that will determine if X440 has better vocals in comparison to Royal Enfield bikes.

Harley-Davidson X440 exhaust note

Evidence to the single-cylinder engine is quite strong with the bike’s exhaust note. The thumping rhythm seems familiar to that of Royal Enfield, especially when the engine kicks into action and is idling. However, the exhaust note of X440 acquires a more distinct quality at high revs. X440’s exhaust note is most melodious at high speeds. The throaty feel is there, but it appears to be tamed down a bit for a more refined aural experience.

X440 may not be looking at playing the volume game. However, having a sweet-sounding exhaust note doesn’t hurt. It can actually help push sales. A relevant example is apparently Royal Enfield bikes that are loved for their exhaust note. Over the years, exhaust note of Royal Enfield bikes has evolved to become more refined. It’s based on changing consumer preferences as well as new sound emission norms.

Even though X440 seems to have perfected the exhaust note, a definitive conclusion cannot be derived until one gets to test drive this new machine. Things could turn out to be different in the real world, as compared to listening to a recording. Enthusiasts will surely be eager to carry out a side-by-side comparison of X440 and a Royal Enfield bike, which will include the exhaust note. On speakers, it appears that Royal Enfield finally has a match, if not something better.

Harley X440 performance, specs

Powering Harley-Davidson X440 will be a single-cylinder, 440cc air-/oil cooled engine. It is estimated to produce around 40 Nm of peak torque. For reference, Royal Enfield Classic 350 churns out 20 hp and 27 Nm. Clearly, X440 has a lot more power to tackle a wide variety of terrain. Harley could offer specialized accessories to make X440 suitable for long-distance journeys.

As compared to other Harley bikes that have belt drive, X440 is equipped with chain final drive. This will ensure long lifespan and low maintenance. Chain drive also suits local conditions.

Harley X440 has a neo-retro profile with features such as round headlamp and rear-view mirrors. It has all-LED lighting, circular instrument pod, tapering fuel tank design, USD front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike has a comfortable riding stance, with wide handlebar and centrally-positioned foot pegs.