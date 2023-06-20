New Hero Motorcycle Spied – Xtreme 125cc to rival Pulsar 125?

Upon launch, Hero new commuter bike will rival the likes of TVS Raider, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and Honda SP 125

While Hero is the market leader in commuter motorcycle segment, there’s heavy reliance on Splendor 100cc bike. In April, share of Splendor in overall sales was more than 2/3rd. From a business perspective, this is quite like putting all your eggs in one basket.

For a more diversified portfolio, Hero MotoCorp has been working on a new range of bikes. It comprises both new commuter bikes as well as premium offerings in middleweight segment. Xtreme 160R 4V was recently launched at Rs 1.36 lakh. Karizma XMR is expected to be launched later this year. Hero is also developing a new maxi scooter. These clearly indicate that Hero MotoCorp is looking to reduce dependence on its 100cc commuter bikes.

Hero new commuter bike details

Standard telescopic suspension and rear drum brake indicate that the test mule is a new 125cc commuter bike. With TVS Raider being the primary rival, Hero new bike has a sporty profile. Some key features include sharp headlamp, sculpted fuel tank with extensions, compact rear-view mirrors, sleek turn signals, all-LED lighting, split-seat design and stubby exhaust. The bike has a short tail section and rear tyre hugger.

Hero new commuter bike can be seen with a fully digital instrument cluster. This could be the same or similar to the one used with other 125cc Hero bikes such as Glamour XTEC and Super Splendor XTEC. Or it could be similar to the inverted LCD console used with recently launched Xtreme 160R. To present it as a capable machine, Hero could equip the new commuter bike with Bluetooth connectivity.

All while having a sporty profile, the bike has a comfortable riding stance. It has wide, pulled-back handlebar and centrally mounted foot pegs. Rider seat section has a scooped profile, ensuring lower seat height and optimal comfort. Pillion seat section appears a bit narrow, although the thick grab rails should be able to ensure adequate stability.

Hero new commuter bike performance

Hero new commuter bike is likely to borrow the 125cc motor from Hero’s other 125cc bikes. On-board Glamour XTEC and Splendor XTEC, the air-cooled engine churns out 10.7 bhp of max power and 10.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bike has telescopic forks at front and a monoshock unit at rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear. The bike is likely to be using 18-inch wheels at both ends.

Hero’s new commuter bike could be launched later this year. Possibly around the festive season. Hero could be planning to launch the bike at a competitive price point. For reference, rival TVS Raider is available at a starting price of Rs 93,719 (ex-showroom Delhi).