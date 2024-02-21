Hatchback Sales Jan 2024 – Baleno, WagonR, i20, i10, Tiago, Altroz, Comet, Alto, C3

Maruti Suzuki remains the undisputed leader in the hatchback segment 5 of its cars in the top 10 list

After listing out the top 10 mid-size SUVs, compact SUVs and top 10 cars sold in January 2024, we now look at hatchback sales during the same month. The data highlights key trends that have shaped the market in the first month of the new year.

Hatchback Sales January 2024

The hatchback segment in India witnessed noteworthy developments in January 2024, with Maruti Baleno emerging as the top-selling model and significant shifts in the sales landscape. Hatchback sales dipped to 1,06,493 units. This was a 13.98 percent YoY de-growth when compared to 1,23,795 units sold in January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki commanded this list with 5 of its hatchbacks in the top 10 list. The list was headed by the Baleno with 19,630 units sold last month. It was a YoY growth of 20.01 percent from 16,357 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales also saw increased demand by 83.99 percent from 10,669 units sold in December 2023. The Baleno commands an 18.43 percent share on this list.

At No.2 was the WagonR with 17,756 units sold last month, down 13.24 percent from 20,466 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales however, improved significantly by 106.99 percent from 8,578 units sold in December 2023. The WaognR is sold via Arena dealerships which are offing hefty discounts through the month of February 2024 which will bring in better sales numbers.

Maruti Swift and Alto have both posted lower sales in January 2024 when compared to sales in January 2023. Swift sales dipped 6.51 percent to 15,370 units last month from 16,440 units sold in January 2023 while it grew by 29.78 percent on a MoM basis over 11,843 units sold in December 2023. Alto also saw its sales fall by 42.11 percent to 12,395 units on a YoY basis but grew considerably by 396.40 percent over 2,497 units sold in December 2023. These increased sales saw the Alto gain a No. 4 spot on the list whereas it had stood at No.9 in December 2023.

Hyundai i20 was at No. 5 with 7,083 units sold last month, down 13.46 percent from 8,185 units sold in January 2023. MoM sales however, improved by 54.85 percent from 4,574 units sold in December 2023. Also from the Hyundai stables was the i10 NIOS, sales which stood at 6,865 units in the past month, down 21.63 percent from 8,760 units sold in January 2023. It made up in terms of MoM sales by 30.84 percent from 5,247 units sold in December 2023.

Tata Motors Struggles

Tata Motors witnessed mixed fortunes in January 2024. Tata Tiago/EV and Tata Altroz reported sales of 6,482 and 4,935 units, respectively. While Tiago/EV faced a significant -28.23% decline, Altroz experienced a -13.04% decrease. Toyota Glanza secured the tenth position, selling 3,740 units and registering a growth of 12.41%. However, Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Ignis faced challenges, recording -14.40% and -55.53% YoY growth, respectively.

Renault Kwid, MG Comet, Citroen C3, and Citroen eC3 also made their presence felt in the market. Kwid reported a remarkable 1350.85% growth, selling 856 units. MG Comet entered with 505 units, while Citroen C3 and Citroen eC3 faced challenges, experiencing -70.30% and -100% YoY declines, respectively.