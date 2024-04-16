Hatchback Sales March 2024 (YoY vs MoM) – WagonR, Baleno, Tiago, i20, NIOS, Kwid, Comet

Top 4 selling hatchbacks of India for March 2024 are all from Maruti – Having 60% market share

After discussing SUV sales and Sedan sales of India, lets now take a look at the hatchback sales. In March 2024, hatchback sales in India experienced a notable downturn compared to the same period last year, reflecting a challenging market landscape. Total hatchback sales for the month reached 95,251 units, marking a significant decline of 8.20% compared to March 2023.

Hatchback Sales March 2024 vs March 2023 – YoY Performance

Among the key players in the segment, Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate with multiple models in the top ranks. However, even the market leader faced setbacks in sales figures. Leading the pack, albeit with a slight dip, is the perennial favourite, Maruti Suzuki’s WagonR. Despite recording 16,368 units sold, a decrease of 5.41% compared to March 2023, the WagonR maintains a stronghold with a 17.18% market share. Similarly, Maruti Swift and Baleno, at 15,728 and 15,588 units respectively, experienced declines of 10.43% and 3.59%, underscoring the subdued consumer sentiment.

Following closely, Maruti Alto secured 9,332 units in sales, reflecting a modest increase of 2.11% compared to the same period last year. Tata Motors’ Tiago / EV faced a notable decline of 13.37%, with 6,381 units sold in March 2024, down from 7,366 units in March 2023. Tata Altroz emerges as a standout performer, witnessing a remarkable surge of 54.97% with 5,985 units sold in March 2024, compared to 3,862 units in the same period last year.

Hyundai’s i20 and i10 NIOS experienced substantial declines of 21.85% and 45.89% respectively, reflecting challenges in retaining market share amidst fierce competition and changing consumer preferences. Toyota Glanza, with 4,319 units sold, recorded a commendable growth of 28.35% in March 2024, showcasing the brand’s resilience and consumer acceptance.

Maruti Celerio and Ignis, with 3,478 and 2,788 units respectively, faced declines of 25.14% and marginal growth of 1.01%. Additionally, Maruti S-Presso witnessed a slight increase of 2.21%, with 2,497 units sold in March 2024. Renault Kwid experienced a decline of 27.67%, with 928 units sold compared to 1,283 units in March 2023. MG Comet EV garnered attention with 875 units sold, securing a 0.92% market share. Citroen eC3 EV and C3 faced hurdles, registering declines of 40.32% and 75.35% respectively, underlining the nascent yet competitive landscape of EVs in India.

Hatchback Sales March 2024 vs Feb 2024 – MoM Performance

Month on Month performance also reported a decline; marking a slight decrease of 3.58% compared to February 2024. WagonR witnessed a significant decline in sales, dropping by 15.68% from February to March 2024, with 16,368 units sold. In contrast, the Swift recorded a substantial increase of 19.47% in sales month-on-month, with 15,728 units sold in March 2024.

Baleno faced a decline of 11.01% in sales compared to February 2024, with 15,588 units sold, reflecting a shift in consumer demand. Alto experienced a noticeable downturn in sales, decreasing by 20.40% month-on-month, with 9,332 units sold in March 2024. Tiago / EV also faced a slight decline of 8.15% in sales from February to March 2024, with 6,381 units sold. Altroz, witnessing a remarkable surge of 31.02% in sales month-on-month, with 5,985 units sold in March 2024.

Despite a marginal increase of 0.47% in sales, i20 maintained its position in the market with 5,155 units sold in March 2024. i10 NIOS witnessed a modest growth of 1.76% in sales, with 5,034 units sold in March 2024, reflecting steady consumer interest. Glanza experienced a slight decline of 5.72% in sales compared to February 2024, with 4,319 units sold in March.

Celerio faced a marginal decline of 3.01% in sales month-on-month, with 3,478 units sold in March 2024. Ignis recorded a notable growth of 32.13% in sales, with 2,788 units sold in March 2024, reflecting renewed consumer interest. S-Presso witnessed a significant decrease of 18.37% in sales from February to March 2024, with 2,497 units sold.

Kwid experienced a notable increase of 12.08% in sales month-on-month, with 928 units sold in March 2024. Despite a minor decline of 4.89% in sales, MG Comet EV maintained a steady presence in the market with 875 units sold in March 2024. Citroen eC3 EV showcased an extraordinary growth of 538.55% in sales from February to March 2024, with 530 units sold, reflecting growing interest in electric vehicles. C3 also witnessed a notable increase of 25.59% in sales month-on-month, with 265 units sold in March 2024.