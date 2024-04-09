Top 10 Sedans March 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Tigor, Verna, City, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti DZire continued to claim No.1 position on this list – It is the only sedan to surpass sales of 10,000 units

Sedan sales in India are no match for either hatchbacks or SUVs and is seen as a segment that is quickly disappearing into the sunset. Buyers in India have a fascination for SUVs while hatchbacks are preferred more by first time buyers. In the bargain, sedan sales have taken a tumble. Cost, fuel efficiency, space constraints, image and status play a significant part in buyer’s preference for larger and more premium vehicles.

Top 10 Sedans March 2024

In March 2024, sedan sales suffered a YoY de-growth though sales improved marginally on a MoM basis. There were 32,346 units sold in March 2024, down 5.38 percent when compared to 34,185 units sold in March 2023. This related to a 1,839 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales however saw a 2.39 percent improvement from 31,590 units sold in February 2024. These were very meager numbers when compared to top 10 SUV sales in March 2024 with 1,30,302 units sold.

Maruti Suzuki DZire continues to reign with a remarkable surge in sales by 18.67 percent YoY to 15,894 units in March 2024 up from 13,394 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales of the DZire saw a very marginal growth of 0.36 percent from 15,837 units sold in February 2024. Currently commanding a 49.14 percent share on this list, there is the 2024 DZire in the making is expected to launch in India in June 2024.

At No. 2 on the sedan list was the Hyundai Aura / Xcent with 4,883 units sold last month, a 29.39 percent YoY growth but a 3.36 percent decline on a MoM basis. There had been 3,774 units sold in March 2023 while in February 2024 sales of the Aura were at 5,053 units.

Sales of the current generation model have dipped both on YoY and MoM basis by 32.98 percent and 3.46 percent respectively to 2,678 units while Tata Tigor /EV also suffered a setback of 25.43 percent YoY to 2,017 units. Tigor sales improved on a MoM basis by 17.82 percent. Higher demand was seen for the VW Virtus, sales of which grew by 3.07 percent YoY and 13.24 percent MoM to 1,847 units. Discounts through the month of April 2024 is set to increase sales for the automaker as they go up to Rs. 1.4 lakh on the Virtus.

Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Honda City

At No. 7 on the sedan sales list was the Hyundai Verna which has seen a severe YoY de-growth by 54.30 percent to just 1,716 units. There had been 3,755 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales improved by 2.14 percent. Hyundai launched the sixth gen Verna in March last year in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). It currently commands a waiting period of 6 weeks as of March 2024.

Skoda Slavia (1,358 units) and Honda City (1,116 units) each posted a YoY de-growth in sales and while the Slavia saw an exceptional MoM growth of 32.10 percent, City sedan sales continued in the red on a MoM basis as well. Unable to surpass sales above the 1,000 unit mark was the Maruti Ciaz (590 units), Toyota Camry (232 units) and recently re-launched Skoda Superb (15 units). However it is worth mentioning that the Toyota Camry has seen a 136.73 percent YoY growth over just 98 units sold in March 2023.